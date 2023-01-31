Fruitland denies leasing agreement for its mineral rights

This photo from April of 2019 shows oil and gas facilities off Little Willow Road. Once owned by Alta Mesa, the infrastructure is now part of Snake River Oil and Gas. A leasing agreement for mineral rights owned by the city related to two small parcels of land that the company recently applied for was denied by the Fruitland City Council at its most recent meeting. Three days ahead of that meeting, the company made cash donations and purchases for athletic programs at Fruitland and Payette high schools, but a spokesperson says the timing of those was "honestly coincidental," and unrelated to the council's pending action.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Fruitland City Council reviewed a request from Snake River Oil and Gas for a leasing agreement pertaining to mineral rights owned by the city. The two small parcels of land involved in the request serve as sites for an elevated water tank and a ground storage tank, according to City Administrator Stuart Grimes.

In its Dec. 14 proposal, as obtained by the newspaper on Thursday, independent petroleum landmen Travis Boney and Wade Moore proposed a four-year primary term with these benefits: $150 per net mineral acre, a one-time signing bonus of $534, 1/8 royalty on marketable gas and oil for the life of the well and an option to extend the primary term for three years at $150 per net mineral acre. An approval of a title and lease form by both parties would be needed.



