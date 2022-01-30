PAYETTE — Now that his time is up as Payette’s mayor, real estate broker Jeff Williams is stepping into a capacity he has previously served at the county level: Planning and Zoning. The move was announced by the Payette City Council on Jan. 17, as Williams was appointed to the Payette Planning and Zoning Commission for a one-year term.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick said Williams can serve on the commission, he must continue to avoid conflicts of interest.
“I’ve asked my colleagues around the state; Simply because you’re a real estate agent or a developer or engineer, does not preclude you from serving on planning and zoning,” said Chadwick. “The question is, if something comes up before planning and zoning, you may not represent a client on an issue. You cannot be a developer that’s developing a project that’s coming up before planning and zoning.”
Chadwick noted that people in similar occupations to those he cited serve on such commissions “rather frequently” throughout Idaho.
Also appointed to the commission were Peggy Childers and James Getten, each of which will serve a six-year term. Childers is returning for a second term. Mayor Craig Jensen recommended that all four be approved for the commission.
Jim Franklin was reappointed to the commission for a third six-year term through a vote of the council, as term limits dictate that they must vote for him to return for a new term according to Jensen.
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to approve Franklin’s appointment, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried unanimously, 6-0. Councilor Ray Wickersham moved to approve Childers, Getten and Williams’ appointments, seconded by Councilor Mike Kee. The motion carried unanimously, 6-0.
Williams was also appointed to serve on the city’s Urban Renewal Agency for a five year term, as confirmed by Deputy City Clerk Sarah Skelly in a Friday email.
Council liaison appointments
At Jensen’s recommendation, Councilor Bobbie Black was appointed as liaison to the city’s Forestry Commission, Councilor Ray Wickersham to continue with the Airport Commission, Kee for the Library Board.
Lopez moved to approve these appointments, seconded by Black. The motion carried unanimously, 6-0.
