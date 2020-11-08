PAYETTE — Payette City Hall will soon see crews laying down fiber optic lines, as Farmers Mutual Telephone Company begins the process of bringing broadband internet to city offices. The moves comes as the Payette City Council awarded Farmers Mutual with a non-exclusive franchise agreement on Monday night, Nov. 2 during its regular meeting.
The agreement was established through Ordinance No. 1483, which acknowledges Farmers Mutual’s desire to own, lease and operate a fiber optic system in Payette. The project will see one line installed along Northwest 1st Street from their tower site near Main Street running south to city hall, and another going north to North 7th Street and running east to the Payette Fire Station.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Nov. 4, General Manager Dan Greig said the project is one of many similar projects statewide.
“This build was made possible due to an Idaho Department of Commerce CARES Act [broadband] grant which the city applied for after being made aware of it by FMTC,” wrote Greig. “The grant had a very short time frame available from application to completion and FMTC was able to put everything together to make it work.”
During the meeting, Ron Rembelski, assistant general manager for Farmers Mutual, explained that the company intends to cover any road repair costs directly associated with equipment installation for one year afterward.
“There’s a time frame just associated with patches in the road or taking care of certain things,” said Rembelski. “We would anticipate any construction activities would be remedied to as good as … when we started or better than the original condition and then the city would take control of that after a year.”
Originally, the agreement called for Farmer’s Mutual to warranty repairs done until the city did work of its own on affected areas, according to Rembelski.
City officials in turn will oversee the installation and operation of the system while giving Farmers Mutual the opportunity to potentially grow its customer base.
“The City of Payette, like most cities, requires a franchise agreement for placing utilities in city streets,” noted Greig. “The agreement to repair/replace areas of construction back to it’s original condition and make sure any asphalt or concrete replaced will be maintained for one year is part of that franchise agreement.”
Per the terms of the agreement, Farmers Mutual will provide its own insurance ($1 million in commercial liability, $1 million for commercial vehicle insurance and $3 million for umbrella liability) and be solely responsible for handling customer complaints after the lines are installed.
Originally, the agreement was to include a $200,000 performance bond. After negotiations were made, this amount was reduced to just $50,000.
Councilor Daniel Lopez made the motion to adopt the ordinance with the $50,000 bond attached, Councilor Lori Steiniker seconding. A roll call vote was unanimous in favor of the ordinance.
Greig said the project is expected to cost $175,000, covered by the broadband grant as long as work is done by Dec. 15.
City Clerk Mary Cordova expressed, “We’re excited to have Farmers in Payette, and hope we can get this thing going so they can expand their system into our city.”
Payette is one of 20 cities statewide benefitting from the broadband grant program.
“The State of Idaho is working diligently to expand broadband in underserved areas of Idaho, so when FMTC was made aware of these Cares Act funds we talked to the City of Payette, and the City seized the opportunity to enhance their community broadband infrastructure by working with FMTC to complete this project,” added Greig.
