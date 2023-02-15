New supplemental levy to be presented to voters on Pi Day

The Payette School District Track and Field facility is pictured Tuesday afternoon. District officials voted Monday to put an updated supplemental levy to voters, seeking $500,000 per year for two years. Upgrading and maintaining this facility is one of the items officials aim to fund with this levy.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Friday is the last day for Payette residents to pre-register for the March 14 supplemental levy election for the Payette School District. Officials are seeking $500,000 per year to pay for ongoing facilities maintenance, including repairs and upgrades to the district’s track and field facility.

According to Payette County Election Clerk Teresa Nicholls, the need to pre-register is dependent on how recently residents have voted or moved.



