The Payette School District Track and Field facility is pictured Tuesday afternoon. District officials voted Monday to put an updated supplemental levy to voters, seeking $500,000 per year for two years. Upgrading and maintaining this facility is one of the items officials aim to fund with this levy.
PAYETTE — Friday is the last day for Payette residents to pre-register for the March 14 supplemental levy election for the Payette School District. Officials are seeking $500,000 per year to pay for ongoing facilities maintenance, including repairs and upgrades to the district’s track and field facility.
According to Payette County Election Clerk Teresa Nicholls, the need to pre-register is dependent on how recently residents have voted or moved.
“If already registered, voters need do nothing to activate their registration,” wrote Nicholls in a Tuesday email. “If they haven’t voted in more than 4 years, or if they have moved since the last time they voted, they must re-register in order to vote.”
Residents who miss the pre-registration deadline are allowed to register on Election Day. For more information, phone Nicholls at (208) 642-6000.
Information about the supplemental levy is available on the Payette School District website at payetteschools.org.
