You ‘can’ make a difference this holiday season

PAYETTE — Do you have cans of non-perishable foods to spare? If so, the 2020 Can-Tree Celebration could use them not only as part of its centerpiece, but also in helping the Payette Senior Center community food bank stay stocked into 2021.
In an interview on Nov. 25, the celebration’s founder, who goes solely by the name Ascyna, shared the celebration’s history with the newspaper. The story started in Navajo County, Arizona, when she lived there in 2013.
“The need for an organized community food drive was so important; Most of the … smaller food banks [there] don’t really have the time, the personnel … to organize and do a food drive of this magnitude. The larger food banks do and unfortunately they get the lion’s share of all the donations that go out there.
Ascyna stated that food banks where she lived had to pay the major food from Phoenix food bank to receive food from their distribution centers.
“I thought, ‘This is totally ridiculous; We should be able to keep the food that we generate in our community for our community!’” she recalled.
Ascyna said her efforts to do local-based food can trees in Arizona helped raise as many as 7,000 cans of food annually which went directly to her local food banks. This year, she is relaunching the effort in Payette, after moving to Payette in 2016, and said she aims to bring in at least 5,000 cans.
Ascyna noted that seniors at the senior center often spend their own money to stock the food bank.
“I got with [Kathy Patrick] and her group… and said, ‘this is what I want to do. And they’re like, ‘Okay, sure, go for it.’”
Many of the businesses hosting donation boxes for the celebration are hosting raffles and drawings for those who make donations of canned goods, as noted by Ascyna.
“One of our main functions is not just to get this food; It’s to support these smaller businesses that are really having a difficult time right now keeping their head[s] above water. We’re hoping by the community going into that business, donating two cans of food, signing up for whatever it is they’re giving away, that we will be able to drive people to their business to support them during this time.”
One example of such is at Keystone Pizza in Payette, where owner Grady Hansen is offering raffle tickets to win free pizza to those who bring in at least two cans of food.
“The senior center hit us up just to be a drop-off point, and we thought that maybe it would give people more of an incentive to actually come do it if we offered something in return,” said Hansen in a Nov. 24 interview. “We’re just trying to help them get more food in to help out the people that need it.”
But for Ascyna, it’s about more than donors getting something out of this food drive.
“The thing with this type of food drive is it’s kind of like a ‘savings account’ for food banks, if you think about the word ‘bank,’” said Ascyna. “We give it to them in January, because that’s when the shelves are traditionally empty in the food banks. They give everything out they have, the demand is so great during the holidays.”
The food drive also provides an alternative to in-person fundraising events, boosting Ascyna’s efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not able to have … fundraisers, we’re not able to do any of the things that traditionally organizations like the Payette Senior Center’s community food bank would do to be able to generate funds and to generate food coming in because we’ve been shut down. They were shut down all but except … maybe a total of four weeks during the whole year of 2020,” said Ascyna. “But they keep operating the food bank.”
The food bank gave away 562 boxes of food to those in need last month, according to Senior Center Director Kathy Patrick, 48 of which went to local veterans.
“It’s going to be worse, I believe, in 2021,” Ascyna added. “I thought the least I could do is get out there and rally the troops together and have one of these can tree Christmas food drives.”
Food items in jars won’t be used in the tree, but are accepted along with monetary donations. Ascyna noted that Heart n’ Home Hospice in Fruitland and its affiliates have already donated over $600 to the food drive.
The can tree will be erected at 35 S. Main St. in Payette starting today, Nov. 25. The venue was donated for the can tree by Carrie Matorian of Pro Derma Flora Natural Skincare.
Donations are being accepted through Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.