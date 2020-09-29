Woodhead fire update: 57% containment as of Monday

After a weekend of cool temperatures, high relative humidity and rain, this week’s weather will gradually become warmer and dryer, but winds will generally remain light. One factor helping limit fire behavior is that the days are about one hour shorter than they were at the start of this fire. Another factor limiting fire behavior has been the increase in relative humidity each night (RH recovery) which adds moisture to vegetation.
As firefighters continued mopping up and chipping along the northern end of the fire, they increased containment to 57%. The black line around the fire perimeter on the map indicates sections that area contained. Mop up ensures there is no heat remaining some distance into the fire from the fireline. Chipping mulches the limbs, cut vegetation, and other slash produced during fireline construction. On the northwestern edge near Dukes Creek, firefighters improved sections of fireline by cutting low hanging limbs off adjacent trees. Removing these limbs helps prevent fire from climbing up and torching the tree. On the eastern side of the fire, firefighters continued mopping up around sections where the fire burned in a spotty manner.
A local Type 3 incident management team will be taking over the management of the fire on Tuesday. Great Basin Team 4 appreciates the support from all the surrounding communities over the past three weeks.
CLOSURES – The Council-Cuprum Road is open for all through traffic. The Payette National Forest closure remains in effect but will be revised by Oct. 1. Road blocks are on Mill Creek, Ditch Creek, Wildhorse, and Crooked River Roads to remind travelers to stay on the Council-Cuprum Road. The Idaho Department of Lands asks that everyone stay out of the endowment lands west of Council for their safety until further notice. Although Highway 71 and adjacent county roads are open, the burned area remains closed for safety. Descriptions and maps of the closures are available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7163/.
MAPS – Daily maps are posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/maps/7163/. An animated map of the fire’s progression is also available at https://arcg.is/0vjjL1
