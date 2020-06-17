Woman earns $1,400 scholarship

PAYETTE — P.E.O. Chapter C, Payette, has announced the recipient of the PCE (Program for Continuing Education) scholarship of $1,400. This year’s award goes to Ashley Gantz, of Payette, who accepted a check recently from Chapter C President Jerilyn Tracadas.
The scholarship will enable Ashley to complete her elementary education degree through Western Governors University. Upon completion, she hopes to teach second or third grade.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic international organization founded in 1869. Its 225,000 members celebrate education opportunities for women by awarding scholarships, grants, awards, and loans. P.E.O. has given nearly $322 million in financial assistance to more than 105,000 women. The organization also owns Cottey College, a liberal arts college in Nevada, MO. Chapter C is the third oldest chapter in Idaho, founded in 1906.
