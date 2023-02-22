FRUITLAND — During the fall, they perform alongside the Fruitland High School Marching Band. But when the temperatures drop, they become the stars of the show. The group this refers to is the Fruitland Winter Guard.

The group is comprised of 61 members — 17 members are from Fruitland High, 11 come from Fruitland Middle School and 33 of them are Fruitland Elementary School students in grades three through five. Director Chris Torres describes the group as “a unit of students who spin flags, rifles, sabers and dance on a tarp.”



