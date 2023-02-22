FRUITLAND — During the fall, they perform alongside the Fruitland High School Marching Band. But when the temperatures drop, they become the stars of the show. The group this refers to is the Fruitland Winter Guard.
The group is comprised of 61 members — 17 members are from Fruitland High, 11 come from Fruitland Middle School and 33 of them are Fruitland Elementary School students in grades three through five. Director Chris Torres describes the group as “a unit of students who spin flags, rifles, sabers and dance on a tarp.”
Torres reached out to the newspaper on Feb. 16 to announce that the group is in preparation to compete in a Winter Guard International regional competition to be held in Salt Lake City on March 25. In an email on Monday, he elaborated about the group and what it means to the community.
“The program is a ‘Come one, come all’ sort of deal,” wrote Torres. “Our auditions are opened to everyone, but no one is cut from the team, because the Guard Staff at Fruitland Schools believe everyone can learn to dance and spin, some may just have to work harder than others at first.”
Torres said many of his students also take part in various programs throughout the district, including tennis and FFA. Only seven of his high school guard members focus solely on winter guard.
“Many students gain interest from observing Marching Band and Color Guard in the fall during half time shows at football games. We also do showcases at the middle school and elementary schools to expose the amazing work the Color Guard students do. Many students also come over from Marching Band to participate in winter guard.”
Winter Guard International is made up of approximately 1,000 performing units throughout the U.S. According to Torres, participants earn a score, or rank, as part of their participation.
“In April, WGI has a massive finals event that takes several weekends to participate in located in Ohio,” he added. “Specifically for the Utah regional, the guard will be going against 9 other Utah Winter Guards. It is extremely exciting to watch, learn and compete against guards outside of the Treasure Valley. Last year, we earned 9th place; We learned so much from participating last year that we hope to earn a little higher rank and score this year!”
Among the guards top supporters are band directors Joel Williams and Nick Wupper, as well as the parents, he said.
“We have to rehearse in a large space for our formations and tosses, we are so thankful that the Principals, Athletic Directors and Cafeteria Staff have worked with us and allowed us to utilize whatever space we can get into: Cafeterias, gyms, even the Band Room sometimes. And obviously, we are so thankful for the community of Fruitland and school board who support us.”
And how excited are students to be involved?
Co-captain Lilly Sansom said, “I think the team and myself are really excited. We had a great first run at the Skyview High School competition on Feb. 11! All of us work really hard to better our show (Burning House) and I believe we continue to get better every show.”
Captain Savannah Langdon added, “We as a group are excited to compete and show the other guards what we have to bring to the table, not only that but we are excited to show how much we’ve grown as a program since performing in Utah last year.”
The Salt Lake City Regional Color Guard Prelims will be held at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, Utah on March 25. Fruitland is registered under the Scholastic Regional ‘A’ competition group.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.