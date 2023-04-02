The Fruitland Winter Guard is seen warming up as they go over dance basics and choreography for the Winter Guard International regional competition at Mountain Ridge High School in Salt Lake City on March 25. The combined middle and high school team took 4th place overall.
The Fruitland High School Winter Guard is pictured outside Mountain Ridge High School in Salt Lake City on March 25. The team is made up of students from Fruitland Middle School and Fruitland High School.
Photos submitted by Chris Torres
The group is seen listening to their show music while envisioning themselves performing.
FRUITLAND — A year of improvement is one way someone might describe the results of the Fruitland High School Winter Guard’s appearance at the 2023 Winter Guard International regional competition in Salt Lake City, hosted by Mountain Ridge High School on March 25. The prior year, Fruitland’s team came home having placed 9th in the competition.
This year, they jumped to 4th place overall.
“Entering finals, the unit was in 5th place,” wrote Director Chris Torres in an email to the newspaper Thursday. “Their finals run was significantly better, the students being less nervous and more in the performance zone. During the finals awards ceremony, they were overjoyed to learn that they moved up a spot, winning 4th out of 10 in the Scholastic Regional A division. The look on their faces when the announcer called a different group’s name for 5th place was priceless. Their eyes got big, jaws dropped, it was awesome!”
Five judges preside over the competitions.
“There are two General Effect judges – who are like the movie critics of the performance presented, they observe the overall theme and performance of the show; one equipment and one movement judge, who evaluate the members approach to technique concerning how they spin and how they dance during the show and a design analysis judges who evaluates the logical approach to displaying the show theme.”
Fruitland brought back the following ranks in individual categories:
• Movement - 1st
• Design analysis - 4th
• Equipment - 4th
• General effect - 4th
“Again, this is huge considering last year they received 10th in Equipment and Design Analysis, 6th in movement and 7th in General Effect. The students willingness and determination earned them this higher score and ranking. The staff at Fruitland High … is extremely proud of them and they shined a bright light on the community of Fruitland.”
Torres said the audience’s reaction to the big reveal at the end of the competition was just as enthusiastic as his team’s.
“When they called 4th place belonged to Fruitland High School, everyone jumped up in excitement!”
The Winter Guard team will next compete on Saturday, as they head to the Treasure Valley Indoor Association Championships hosted by Armada Corps, at Ridgevue High School in Nampa. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the preliminary events beginning at 10 a.m., with the finals beginning at 4 p.m.
Admission is $8 for the preliminaries, $10 for the finals and $15 for a day pass for both phases of competition.
“There will be approximately 23 different winter guard and indoor percussion groups from the treasure valley competing and showing their show one last time before the winter season ends.”
Participating teams include not only Fruitland teams, but also guard and percussion teams from New Plymouth and Payette, in addition to competitors from Boise, Torres said.
“I hope people will consider coming out to support all the hard work these students have put into their craft.”
