Winners perform at Musicale

From left, Gwen Moore, Payette, Marie Shaber, Weiser, and Preston Rawlinson, Fruitland, shared how they had used their scholarship funds to better their musical studies. Moore shared that she used her award toward purchasing an electric violin and amp. Rawlinson and Shaver used their funds toward other music purchases.
PAYETTE — The Payette Musicale held their Gold Leaf Luncheon Saturday, Sept 19 at Doug’s Playhouse in Fruitland. Ada Ballantyne is president of the local Musicale that has thrived and survived in the Treasure Valley for the past 63 years.
Each year Musicale offers a Spring Music Festival in conjunction with the National Federation of Music Clubs. Nearly 100 musicians and over a dozen music teachers participate locally in this event.
At the Festival, music students perform before judges and receive comments and a score that, every 3 years, can allow them to earn trophies. The Festival encourages students to make progress with their study.
A second event each Spring is the Spring Scholarship contest which was held April 8th, 2021 for students in three divisions, ages 11 through high school seniors. 16 students competed for the cash scholarships in April, and five winners were selected by judges and invited to perform for the local Musicale’s luncheon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.