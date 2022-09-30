Will Fruitland get its own Christmas light show?

The Christmas tree is lit up at Fruitland’s Christmas in the Park event, as pictured in this Dec. 2021 photo. The Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is exploring means of expanding on the event in future years, with a larger light display and a possible ice skating rink as are seen in the cities of Caldwell and Rupert.
FRUITLAND — Big cities are seeing bigger Christmas light shows come to town ahead of Santa Claus’ arrival, and it’s a trend which some smaller cities are trying to emulate for themselves. The Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is throwing its Santa hat into the ring, as it looks to bring a light display to town which may one day challenge that which is erected annually at Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza.
Executive Director Krista King and Chamber Board member Annie Knudsen approached the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday to continue discussions about how to make such a light display possible in Fruitland. The conversation comes amid planning for the chamber’s annual Christmas on Main Street gathering and tree lighting event, for which the chamber made a request for use of Fruitland Community Park.
Knudsen first detailed plans for this year’s event.
“We’d probably start with [a peace candle lighting conducted by the Payette Syringa Lions] again this year and then do the [tree] lighting,” she said. “We’ll have sound this year.”
Knudsen said there is a chance that officials at Treasure Valley Classical Academy will participate in this year’s event, but could not confirm this to the council beyond hosting Santa Claus in the building’s gym. Fire truck ride routes are in the discussion stage with Fire Chief Jerry Campbell.
The event’s passport program, where children can submit stamped paper passports for a prize drawing, is expected to return.
As part of the proposal for this year’s event, King and Knudsen presented a look into its 10-year plan to establish the city’s light display, asking the council to provide support as the chamber works to fundraise for the project. Chamber officials call the plan “Operation: Light up the Park.”
“I went to the park … and I looked at everything in the park that might be able to have lights,” she said. She identified “three gazebos from top to bottom; 10 lampposts; the bathroom roof; the pump house; the splash pad structure; the flagpole; the fence on the east side; the fence on the west side; 17 trees in the park; two trees on the sidewalk on the south side of the park; four archways.”
But Knudsen said not all of it would happen at once, just what is feasible to start. Eventually, she said, the chamber would like to see an ice skating rink installed at the splash pad.
“It would make the Griswolds really proud,” said Council President Kaci Peterson.
Part of the challenge in the operation as noted by Knudsen is a lack of electrical infrastructure to support such a display. To accommodate this, Knudsen asked for permission to have Campbell and Fruitland Electric measure what fixtures and power levels would be needed to make the project possible in the park. She said the chamber aims to break down the costs through the 10-year plan.
Another part of the challenge is who would manage the displays annually; Knudsen said the chamber aims to meet that challenge by appointing a light committee to develop the project.
“[They would be] working closely with the chamber, just not specifically [as part of] the chamber … We would help with the fundraising, and several board members would be involved in the committee, potentially.”
Peterson said she consulted with officials in the city of Rupert to learn about how it runs its Christmas light displays each year. On its website, Rupert is billed as “Christmas City USA,” a point Peterson noted in her remarks.
“[A committee is] how they do it,” she said. “They also have a town square that they have, they also have an ice skating rink.”
According to Peterson, Rupert city officials provide support for that city’s Christmas committee which in turn organizes the city’s program every year, rather than city employees.
“I like your idea of forming a separate committee … our city has a lot on their plate,” said Peterson.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the chamber to commence Operation: Light up the Park, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Christmas on Main Street is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.