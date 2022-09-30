Will Fruitland get its own Christmas light show?

The Christmas tree is lit up at Fruitland’s Christmas in the Park event, as pictured in this Dec. 2021 photo. The Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is exploring means of expanding on the event in future years, with a larger light display and a possible ice skating rink as are seen in the cities of Caldwell and Rupert.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

FRUITLAND — Big cities are seeing bigger Christmas light shows come to town ahead of Santa Claus’ arrival, and it’s a trend which some smaller cities are trying to emulate for themselves. The Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is throwing its Santa hat into the ring, as it looks to bring a light display to town which may one day challenge that which is erected annually at Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza.

Executive Director Krista King and Chamber Board member Annie Knudsen approached the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday to continue discussions about how to make such a light display possible in Fruitland. The conversation comes amid planning for the chamber’s annual Christmas on Main Street gathering and tree lighting event, for which the chamber made a request for use of Fruitland Community Park.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments