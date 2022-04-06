Will downtown Fruitland get an electric vehicle charging station?

FRUITLAND — Citizens visiting downtown Fruitland for a recharge may soon be able to recharge an electric vehicle while they’re there, if resources allow the Fruitland City Council to move forward with the idea. City Administrator Stuart Grimes brought the prospect to the attention of the Fruitland City Council during its regular meeting on March 28, to find out whether they would be interested in pursuing this project.
Grimes said he picked up on the possibility of installing charging stations in downtown through the State of Idaho Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, during a meeting of the Snake River Economic Development Alliance.
“They had one of the guys from [the Idaho Department of Commerce] talking about it, and he said that they … got some money to spend on this,” said Grimes. “They were looking for a location someplace in our area. They mentioned Fruitland, Payette and Weiser.”
Presently, the nearest location to charge electric vehicles is a Tesla-owned station in the Ontario Home Depot shopping center. Otherwise, such drivers would have to venture to either Boise or Lewiston, according to Grimes. The program’s requirements otherwise mandate that no other stations can be within 30 miles. He did not indicate whether that includes the Ontario station or not.
Otherwise, the city would need to set it up within half a mile of a major highway, as well as a well-lit location with 24-hour access. The location being considered is a parking lot on North Second Avenue, behind Tacos Mi Ranchito.
“I called Emily [Her] with the Idaho [Governor’s] Office of Energy and Minerals and talked to her and basically said, ‘Listen, if this is something we wanted to do before we spend a lot of time putting together an application, what are our chances?’”
Financially, the chances are good for Fruitland; Grimes reported that the program was given $2.6 million to provide incentives for projects like this one in 2017. It still has $2 million left, he said.
Grimes also noted that the costs to install are 100% reimbursable.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Grimes confirmed work is in progress to coordinate the needed resources for the project.
“I met with a representative from Idaho Power last week to investigate the logistics of getting appropriate (480V) power to the location,” he wrote. “They will be sending someone out to assess the current infrastructure and put together a plan and cost estimate for the proposed project. We’re hopeful that we can gather the necessary information and proceed with the application process.”
The city would be responsible for costs of installation and maintenance. These costs are yet to be determined by city officials.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to table the proposal pending further input by city and state officials, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
