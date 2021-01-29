Wildlife management area nesting closures begin Feb. 1

NAMPA — After providing countless days of outdoor recreation for hunters this fall and winter, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Wildlife Management Areas are ready for a rest and a refocus.
Many areas provide sanctuary and nesting habitat for upland and non-game birds as well as waterfowl – ducks and geese. One key to this habitat’s effectiveness is that it remains undisturbed by humans, which is why some areas institute closures beginning Feb. 1 each year. Human disturbance can result in nest abandonment and failure, while undisturbed nesting birds have a much greater chance of producing the next generation of offspring.
Benefitting everything from wild turkeys and geese to the smallest songbirds, area nesting closures are one tool used by Fish and Game staff to help improve nesting success. Only portions of these areas are closed to public entry; spring visitors can contribute to this management effort by remaining out of the clearly marked and fenced closure areas.
Nesting closures are in effect from Feb. 1 through July 31 at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area near Parma, Payette River Wildlife Management Area near Payette, Montour Wildlife Management Area near Emmett and C.J. Strike Wildlife Management Area near Bruneau. Before visiting one of these WMAs, take a few minutes to become familiar with the closure areas, which can be found at these links:
