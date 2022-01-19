‘Wild bunch’ headed back to Payette High

This photo of the Payette High School class of 1972, taken from that year’s school yearbook, illustrates the level of spirit these students had, as shared by 1972 graduate and school district trustee Barbara Wilson. According to her, a local radio station referred to her class as “the wild bunch.”
PAYETTE — Attention Payette High School students: The class of 1972 is headed back to the dome for its 50-year class reunion! Payette School District Trustee and 1972 class member Barbara Wilson is extending an invitation to all of her classmates and all Payette High alumni to join in the celebration.
Wilson shared her experience as a high school senior in an email to the newspaper Tuesday.
“In Honor of our 50th Reunion year, we would like to support our Pirates,” wrote Wilson. “As Seniors in 1972, we had such spirit that the local radio station covering the games called us ‘the wild bunch!’”
The celebration begins Friday at 7 p.m., as the Pirates’ varsity boys basketball team takes on the Parma Panthers in their Friday night tip-off game.
“The Class of 2022 will have reserved alumni seating,” Wilson added. “Please wear black and bring that spirit, it’ll be a blast.”
Wilson stated that additional reunion events are in the planning stages, but did not release further details before press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.