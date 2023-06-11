WICAP receives $600k BUILD Health Challenge award

The WICAP headquarters in Payette is pictured Friday morning. The organization has received one of 13 grants by the national BUILD Health Challenge for 2023, in the amount of $600,000 over the next three years.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — In a news release Wednesday, Amanda Johnson, housing project specialist for the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership, announced that the organization had received a national BUILD Health Challenge award to “address the health needs of the Payette community.” Over the next three years, the grant will be used to support collaborative work between WICAP, Southwest District Health, the Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s health systems, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, and the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative.

Additional funding and program support for the venture is to be provided by Intermountain Health System, LEAP Housing Solutions, the City of Payette and “many others,” according to the release. The award is aimed at addressing access to care and preventative service, specifically mental health and chronic illnesses.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

