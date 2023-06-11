WICAP receives $600k BUILD Health Challenge award

The WICAP headquarters in Payette is pictured Friday morning. The organization has received one of 13 grants by the national BUILD Health Challenge for 2023, in the amount of $600,000 over the next three years.
PAYETTE — In a news release Wednesday, Amanda Johnson, housing project specialist for the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership, announced that the organization had received a national BUILD Health Challenge award to “address the health needs of the Payette community.” Over the next three years, the grant will be used to support collaborative work between WICAP, Southwest District Health, the Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s health systems, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, and the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative.
Additional funding and program support for the venture is to be provided by Intermountain Health System, LEAP Housing Solutions, the City of Payette and “many others,” according to the release. The award is aimed at addressing access to care and preventative service, specifically mental health and chronic illnesses.
“The goal is to increase access to, and utilization of, community health resources, service, and infrastructure,” according to the release. “To accomplish this, BUILD Payette will engage the Payette County Health Action Team and other community partners in the planning process to address social and racial inequities, health disparities, and expand access to affordable housing.”
“As the Mayor of Payette, I am grateful that WICAP and the BUILD Health Challenge award was given to help our residents of the great City of Payette,” wrote Mayor Craig Jensen. “This will bring additional health and preventative care coverage that we could not have funded on our own. When we can benefit our citizens by meeting their health needs, we are helping our whole community at the same time.”
The newspaper asked Johnson what programs WICAP leaders aim to fund with the award. She said the answer is a work in progress.
“Currently the funding will be used to determine what is needed specific to Payette county with input from community leaders and residents, and then to work toward wrap-around services that address health disparities,” she wrote.
Payette is one of 13 new BUILD communities announced this year, with $8.5 million awarded over the next three years, according to the BUILD Health Challenge website.
The BUILD Health Challenge is funded by a consortium of health care organizations, with contributors including the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Robert Wood John Foundation.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
