WICAP gives holidays a head start

PAYETTE — Businesses in downtown Payette were in for a surprise Friday morning; A group of employees from the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership’s Head Start program took to the street to form a ‘flash mob,’ dancing to popular Christmas music for the entertainment of workers around the city.
The employees work for WICAP’s Payette County division, inside the Payette Head Start facility and in the classroom at Payette Primary School. According to Head Start Principal Stormi Dolphus, the idea for a flash mob came from a coworker.
“She mentioned it to us and we all loved the idea and it just took off,” wrote Dolphus in a Dec. 18 email. “In October we had put together a Halloween video to share with the rest of the company to uplift spirits. This idea stemmed from that, like a ‘what should we do next.’”
Dolphus stated that making people happy was the reason for the flash mob.
“This has been such a tough year for everyone, we wanted to shine a light of happiness and hope in these last few moments of 2020.”
The flash mob traveled by bus to dance at Wells Fargo, Columbia Bank, Genesis, the WICAP administration building, Louise Gardens and Ashley Manor. But they didn’t stop there …
“We added a few stops in, just because we were having so much fun - We went to Dutch Bros, Maverick, and Albertsons,” added Dolphus.
Dolphus had a lengthy list of participants to express gratitude to.
“From coming up with the routine, to technical work - They all participated in making this happen. We are already thinking about Spring.”
