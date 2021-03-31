Who wants to be an opera star?

Opera Idaho will be presenting a special FREE digital offering: ‘Who Wants To Be An Opera Star?’ adapted for online viewing and streaming.

BOISE — For the past few years, Opera Idaho has toured Idaho schools with a free program geared towards students in grades K-6. The program has included Opera in a Box, Humperdinck’s Hansel & Gretel, Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Massenet’s Cinderella and Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love.

During the 2019-2020 season, Opera Idaho toured with John Davies’ operatic version of the story of The Billy Goats Gruff. 

While able to visit most schools on their list, efforts were cut short when the pandemic began.

 In 2020-2021, Opera Idaho will be presenting a special digital offering: “Who Wants To Be An Opera Star?” created by Paula Fowler, Director of Education at Utah Opera, and Stage Director Patricia Weinmann; adapted by Opera Idaho for online viewing and streaming.

The children’s opera is presented in the style of a gameshow. Soprano Jena Carpenter, tenor Andrew Peck, mezzo-soprano Naomi Spinelli and baritone David Le, all local singers and members of Opera Idaho’s Resident Company, star as the MC and the gameshow’s three contestants.

The contestants answer questions about opera terms and are asked to perform showcasing their vocal skills. They are accompanied by Opera Idaho Staff Accompanist Betsi Hodges.

This program is provided free of charge to schools and students thanks in part to financial support from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, the Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation, the Sara Maas Fund in Idaho Community Foundation, the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The show will be ready to view starting on April 1. Educators, families and students may request a link to view the digital offering at http://operaidaho.org/community/school-outreach/.

