Who wants to be a traffic congestion reliever?

The intersection of Idaho Highway 52 and U.S. Highway 95 in Payette, as pictured Thursday. Payette Mayor Jeff Williams is recommending the city appoint a traffic subcommittee to research ways to alleviate traffic congestion experienced since construction on Idaho Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry began

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — With road construction on Idaho Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry diverting traffic onto U.S. Highway 95 in Payette, the resulting traffic congestion has Mayor Jeff Williams seeking ways to prevent gridlock in the city. Williams brought the topic up for discussion at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday.

“Our illustrious attorney [Dan Chadwick] moderated a meeting in Midvale … a while back and Councilor [Craig] Jensen went to that, and suggested that we appoint a subcommittee to kind of research that,” he said.

Williams recommended the appointment of Jensen, Councilors Mike Kee and Lori Steiniker, as well as the city street department and the involvement of several business along the U.S. 95 corridor to get their input.

“The sole purpose of this is to explore congestion mitigation opportunities and report back to the city council,” he said.

As this was not listed as an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no formal action was taken during this meeting.

Tags

Load comments