Any fiddlers on the roof of the Payette County Fair’s commercial building will have to contend with the sound of this new air conditioning unit, as pictured on Friday, which takes over for a swamp cooler which was previously mounted there. Upgrades to several fairground buildings’ HVAC systems are among capital expenses approved for 2023 by the Payette County Board of Commissioners.
Accessibility to fairgoers with disabilities is seeing improvements ahead of the 2023 fair, as evidenced by newly-laid cement in front of the commercial building, with safety tile added to comply with present Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The Ford Arena at the Payette County Fairgrounds is quiet now. But on Aug. 9, it’ll be a buzz with activity, as will the rest of the grounds.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Friday morning at the Payette County Fairgrounds was just like most others throughout the year; A handful of workers could be seen doing background tasks ahead of the 2023 Payette County Fair, as Fair Secretary Cathy Meyers coordinates preparation for an event centered around the theme of “No Time Like Fair Time.”
This year’s theme was submitted by Katrina Windom of New Plymouth.
In an interview with Meyers that morning, Meyers said while much remains the same as it was in 2022, there are several small additions for 2023, which take the five months before the fair begins to prepare.
“You start in March, usually, and start notifying your vendors and getting things set up and your judges and getting your fair book ready to go,” she said.
Two local bands will perform during the 2023 fair: The Brandy Wine Band will play on Aug. 9, and The Bucket List Band will perform on Aug. 10.
While the fair does not feature a carnival due to capacity limits within the fairgrounds, each year nonetheless sees plenty of ways to be entertained over the four days.
For 2023, 20 4-H teams will be present, in addition to the FFA teams from each of Payette County’s high schools. These future farmers will handle more than two hundred large livestock, including eight market broilers.
With this in mind, livestock showmanship and small animal shows remain a prominent feature in the week’s schedules.
According to Meyers, 2022 saw approximately 1,500 entries across open class segments, from food to fine art and all other divisions in between. These include arts and crafts, photography and quilting/sewing divisions, among many others. First and second place premiums are available to open class participants.
Work crews have been at it, preparing the commercial building to house fairgoers and open-class contest entrants alike; The building’s swamp cooler has been removed, to make way for modern air conditioning.
Out front of the commercial building, new cement has been laid with safety tile in place to make the building more readily accessible to fairgoers with disabilities. While the air conditioning crews were visiting the fairgrounds, they also outfitted the main office building with an updated unit as well.
“It came out of our [county] budget ... They’re going to be nice and comfy in there; We had a swamp cooler and it just wasn’t doing it good.”
Fixing up some of the exhibitor barns is a to-do list item Meyers said she wishes to tackle soon, as resources allow.
Meyers said she does not typically like hiding in heroffice during the fair.
“I like to make a habit of going up and down the food alley, especially when the music’s playing, and visit with people and see how everything’s going, and try to get out and see our exhibitors are doing. Sometimes it’s hard to get out of the office, but I do make a point of at least once or twice getting out there and see how things are going.”
But with the air conditioning update, this year might be hard for her, she admitted.
Meyers is in her 17th year of running fairground operations, having started in 2007.
She said what drives her to do her best work is getting to work with the people of Payette County.
“I enjoy working with the people and getting involved with the different projects that the people have set up and going,” she said.
Noteworthy is that Meyers has long become accustomed to hearing the workers at the Payette High School Band Boosters’ shack at work. Every time a fairgoer orders a First Mate or Pirate burger — single and double respectively, and topped with ham — the workers sing a sea shanty for that customer to acknowledge it is on its way.
“We always hear it here in the office whenever they [cook one of those],” Meyers said. “It’s part of the fair.”
But if you want a break from burgers, a mini pancake booth will be flipping lids in the food alley for 2023, as well as a new coffee booth
The fair runs Aug. 9-12, with contest entries due Aug. 8. The Payette County Rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 10-12.
