NEW PLYMOUTH — Friday morning at the Payette County Fairgrounds was just like most others throughout the year; A handful of workers could be seen doing background tasks ahead of the 2023 Payette County Fair, as Fair Secretary Cathy Meyers coordinates preparation for an event centered around the theme of “No Time Like Fair Time.”

This year’s theme was submitted by Katrina Windom of New Plymouth.



COREY EVAN is a reporter at the Independent-Enterprise and Argus Observer. He can be reached at (208) 642-5258 or by emailing coreye@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments