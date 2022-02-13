What to do with weapons seized?

PAYETTE — The Payette Police Department’s procedures for handling weapons seized or obtained by officers appeared on the Payette City Council’s agenda during its regular meeting on Feb. 7. In his agenda statement, Police Chief Gary Marshall submitted a policy he created, outlining how to handle the return of weapons seized in an effort to protect the city from litigation.
“There is not currently any policy specific to the return of firearms in the Idaho Policy on Policing and I feel that it is an issue that should be outlined more clearly,” wrote Marshall in his agenda statement. “This policy sets a required procedure for the release of a firearm, as well as requires the person requesting to have their firearm returned to read, sign and have notarized a “release of firearm” affidavit, where he/she assumes responsibility. In addition, this policy allows our agency to utilize discretion in releasing a firearm in the event there is cause for concern for the requesting person or the general public’s safety.”
The proposed policy states that weapons seized or held during incidents like suicidal subjects, emergency mental holds, domestic violence and property disputes may be released back to the involved party or owner later on, as long as the parties involved are not legally barred from getting them back. This will involve a criminal history check, and the owner to sign a “Firearms Return Affidavit,” which must be notarized.
The policy also states that the department may require a court order for collecting weapons in some cases, at officers’ discretion.
During the meeting, Marshall explained that his aim is to avoid incurring violations of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“With this, I obtained a form that the Meridian [Police] Department uses, and we changed it over to our department information; It’s a basic questionnaire, similar to what somebody would have to go through in purchasing firearm to make sure they’re not for another person,” he said.
Councilor Ray Wickersham expressed that he was shocked by a lack of weapons return policy in the state’s manual. Councilor Mike Kee expressed concern over how the department could decide which cases would require a court order.
“I don’t understand how they would do that,” said Kee, a former Ontario Police Chief. “I like everything in the policy, except for the fact that there’s some subjectiveness. I mean, if an officer doesn’t like an individual, he can say, ‘Well you need to go get a court order.’ And I imagine that a court order’s not going to be free.””
Marshall told Kee that he plans to work with county officials to determine procedures for use of discretion.
“In all these cases where we seize a firearm for safe keeping, obviously there’s reports documented that document the reason why that occurred,” he said.
Councilor Bobbie Black moved to approve the proposed policy, seconded by Daniel Lopez. The motion carried 5-1, with Kee voting against.
