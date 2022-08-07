What’s old and what’s new for the 2022 Fair?

NEW PLYMOUTH
It’s a new year for the Payette County Fair, with many new faces expected to descend on New Plymouth the week of Aug. 10-13. But as Fair Secretary Cathy Meyers explained in a Thursday interview, it’s still the same country fair locals have come to know and love.
The theme for the 2022 Fair is “Something old, something new, forever red, white & blue.” The theme for this 95th year in the fair’s history, as selected by the Payette County Fair Board, was submitted by KaeDee Wagstaff of the Apple Valley 4-H Club.
Meyers said the theme was selected because it reflects the traditional feel fair staff maintain.
Following are examples of fair elements reflecting this year’s theme.
Something old
Meyers explained that the fair is intended to remain a family affair, with a focus on activities parents and children can do together. Many activities will return for 2022:
• Wednesday: FFA activities and beef judging will take place throughout the day, and FFA and 4-H horse showmanship is set to take place at 9 a.m. The fair parade will take place on Main Street in New Plymouth at 6:30 p.m., with the dairy goat milk out at 7 p.m.
• Thursday: Pig and swine judging and shows will take up the day, which will coincide with a Cloverbud rabbit and guinea pig show at 8:30 a.m. Cloverbud poultry showings will take place in the afternoon, and The Dark Horse Band will provide its soundtrack to the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
• Friday: FFA dairy quality, fitting and showing will take place starting at 8:30 a.m., with a buyers appreciation dinner to come at 4:30 ahead of the evening’s 4-H and FFA market sales. These are to be followed at 8 p.m. by the return of the annual Payette County Rodeo at the rodeo grounds for the first of two days.
• Saturday: Animal round robin activities, horse games and the Noble Canal duck race are set to wake up fairgoers Saturday morning, with a pet parade at noon, a dance at the R&R Center and a musical program by the “Gem Cloggers” leading up to day two of the rodeo.
Something new
By and large, the newest things at the fairgrounds are its recently improved facilities, according to Meyers. This year, the FFA beef barn has been refurbished ahead of cattle sales.
“We remodeled that a bit,” including new siding, she said.
In addition, Meyers said five new 4-H and FFA groups are joining this year, bringing the total number of clubs participating in the fair to 30. Several new vendors can be expected as well, she added.
These include Gelati Joy, Lazy-S Coffee, Allison Creations from Washington State. Renewal by Andersen and Leaf Filter will be among the vendors to join the mix this year.
Among this year’s expected livestock is “a lot of beef,” a total of 56 heads of cattle. Approximately 80 pigs are expected, a lower volume than 2021 according to Meyers. While sheep are also fewer this year, she said goats will be more plentiful.
Forever red, white and blue
An overarching theme at the fair is its reflection of classic Americana, according to Meyers. The fair is kept basic, in contrast to the expanded offerings maintained at larger county fairs in surrounding communities.
“When I think of red, white and blue, I think of the flag and service and everything that goes on. And how we enjoy the United States of America,” said Meyers. “It’s just a traditional country fair, is what we’ve got going. It’s just the animal shows, the kids enjoying everything, just seeing the kids running everywhere. It’s just a simple … friendly fair.”
Vet checks and weigh-ins are to take place at the fairgrounds on Tuesday. The fair commences with a flag raising ceremony scheduled for 7:30 a.m.
