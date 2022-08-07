What’s old and what’s new for the 2022 Fair?

The FFA beef barn is newly refurbished ahead of the 2022 Payette County Fair, as pictured Thursday. 2022 marks 95 years of fair history, according to information obtained by the newspaper in 2021.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW PLYMOUTH

It’s a new year for the Payette County Fair, with many new faces expected to descend on New Plymouth the week of Aug. 10-13. But as Fair Secretary Cathy Meyers explained in a Thursday interview, it’s still the same country fair locals have come to know and love.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments