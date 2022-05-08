What’s ahead at this year’s festival?

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — Below average temperatures may be persisting in the Western Treasure Valley, but so are plans for the 2022 Apple Blossom Festival. With the festival queens having been crowned on Thursday, the Independent-Enterprise offers you the lowdown on the events this year’s queens will reign over.
This year’s theme will be “A Country Affair,” as selected by the Apple Blossom Committee. Secretary Markita Williams says there was a “record” number of visitors at last year’s festival, but notes that the committee does not have means of tracking how many people attend each year, as no admission is charged to enter the festival.
Also part of this year’s festival is the Apple Blossom Scavenger Hunt Event, which is free for visitors to participate in. Maps can be printed from the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3vSiWqO, which also has contest details, or picked up starting Tuesday at Voyage Nutrition Payette at noon. Maps can be turned in no later than 5 p.m. on May 16, as winners will be drawn that day at 5:15 p.m to receive prizes.
Tuesday, May 10
Following a two-year break due to COVID-19, Tuesday will see the return of the Apple Blossom Talent Show to the Payette High School auditorium at 7 p.m, the first event of festival week. The talent show will feature vocal, musical instrument and dance performers, among others, as they compete for cash prizes.
“Also to be featured that night will be the recent winners of the Friday Musicale Scholarship auditions,performing for us as well,” wrote Sue Greif of Friday Musicale, in an email to the newspaper on Wednesday.
The talent show is hosted by Friday Musicale and sponsored by the Apple Blossom Committee. The address is 1500 Sixth Ave. S.
Admission is $2 per person, $1 for students, $5 per family.
Wednesday, May 11
The Payette Chamber of Commerce will host its annual breakfast at the Payette Community and Senior Center on May 11 from 7 to 10 a.m., featuring ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes and drinks.
The address is 137 N. Main St. The cost is $10.
Thursday, May 12
Vendors will open for business at Central Park at 11 a.m. May 12, followed by vendors at Kiwanis Park at 5 p.m. The annual carnival, with rides provided by Rainier Amusements, opens at 5 p.m. and runs 5 p.m. to midnight May 13, noon to midnight May 14 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 15.
A Cornhole Tournament in Central Park is new for 2022, according to Williams. Registration begins at 6 p.m., limited to 16 teams, with the tournament starting at 6:30 p.m.
The tournament is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union, Coldwell Banker Classic Properties, Ranch to Table Beef Co, Three Blondes One Bright Idea, All Valley Agency and Durham Gravel Works.
A free concert will also be at Central Park, as performed by the Gary Tackett Band, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Friday will see the winners of the Cornhole Tournament announced, as well as a free concert in Central Park by Cliff Miller, both beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
May 14 will see the festival’s busiest schedule:
• The day starts with a walk/run to the cross at Clay Peak, with registration at McCain Middle School from 7-8:15 a.m. At the same time, the backside of Kiwanis Park by the Payette Public Pool will see the annual Highland Games come to life.
• The Rods of Idaho & Oregon Car Show also returns Saturday at Center Ave. and 9th St., with registration starting at 9 a.m.
• The senior center will host its annual hotdog feed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering hotdogs with chips and a drink for $5
• Noon will see the Apple Blossom Parade on Main Street, running from Third Avenue North to Third Avenue South, with floats corresponding to this year’s festival theme
• Two free concerts will be played at Central Park: Kill-a-Brew will perform from 2 to 5:30 p.m., followed by The Butcher’s from 6 to 9 p.m.
• The Payette High School FFA Club will hold its annual barbecue behind the school, offering hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and drinks. Donations will be accepted.
According to the festival website, those planning to attend the barbecue are encouraged to bring their own chairs, as no access will be provided to the school cafeteria this year.
• Finale fireworks will be on display at the Payette High football field, starting at dusk
Sunday, May 15
The Central Park stage will host one more free concert by Wayne Worthen, from noon to 3 p.m. Things wrap up at Central Park at 3 p.m., before the festival itself wraps up at 8 p.m.
Fore more information, visit payetteappleblossomfestival.com.
