What goes into cities’ decorations?

PAYETTE COUNTY — With Thanksgiving leftovers squared away, the Christmas shopping season is now in full swing. As shoppers take to their local stores, city officials take to putting up decorations to line the streets leading to said stores. But have you wondered just what goes into getting those decorations atop your city’s lampposts?
The newspaper reached out to city officials across Payette County to learn about how those decorations are organized, put up, taken down and stored each year. Following is a sample of responses received.
Fruitland
According to Fruitland City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy, the city has 44 wreaths with which to decorate lampposts each year, as well as enough lights to decorate downtown Fruitland.
“We have never counted the number of lights, but we decorate trees and buildings in the Downtown Park and put up a few decorations at City Hall,” wrote Pearcy in a Nov. 24 email.
The tasks of putting up and taking down said decorations rests on the shoulders of the Public Works department “and other city staff if needed,” according to Pearcy.
Pearcy noted that the city’s collection is kept in service an average of 20 years between replacements
Where are the decorations stored each off-season, you may be wondering? They are stored at a city-owned storage building, according to Pearcy.
Pearcy also recognized the efforts of the Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club.
“They have been volunteering time and lights to decorate street trees along Southwest Third Street in the Downtown area.”
New Plymouth
Beau Ziemer, New Plymouth Public Works superintendent, said in a Nov. 24 email that the city of New Plymouth has 14 pole mounted snowflakes, a 20-foot artificial tree, and “[an] unknown amount of lights” in its collection of decorations.
In addition to putting up, taking down and storing decorations each year, the Public Works Department also cleans and refurbishes them according to Ziemer.
“The current decorations are over 10 years old, the tree approximately five years old,” wrote Ziemer. “The current pole decorations were donated by Pilgrim Market so they were selected by that business owner. The City Council picked the tree with recommendations from Danielle Painter, City Clerk.”
According to Zimmer, the decorations are stored at New Plymouth City Hall.
“[The] City of New Plymouth would like to recognize Danielle Painter City Clerk for organizing and hosting the Annual Tree lighting (Canceled this year due to COVID),” added Zimmer. “Also Public Works employee Dax Pearson for his work installing the pole decorations, putting up lights, and erecting the tree. His spread of Christmas spirit is infectious to the City of New Plymouth Staff and Citizens, as well as Mayor York and the City council for funding and supporting the Holliday season and festivities.”
Payette
City Clerk Mary Cordova shared insight into the city of Payette’s decorating in a Monday email. According to Cordova, the city has 31 street light pole banners, ten mini Christmas trees and “too many strings of lights to count,” with the task of decorating and later storing the decorations handled by eight personnel of the city’s Streets & Parks Department.
Mayor Jeff Williams, the City Council and city staff members handle the task of selecting and procuring the decorations which are “changed out when they quit working,” according to Cordova.
The ones that still work each year are stored at a city shop facility.
Cordova acknowledged the efforts of the Streets & Parks Department in her comments to the newspaper.
Use of LEDs
As LED (light emitting diode) technology grows in popularity with consumers, it’s also catching on with city officials as they regularly refresh their decorations;
Pearcy noted most of Fruitland’s light’s are LED, and new ones are being added as time goes on.
“When the old lights burn out we replace them with LED,” said Pearcy.
All of New Plymouth’s lights are LED, according to Zimmer.
“Last minute, New Plymouth Kiwanis club donated [LED] lights that wrap around light poles,” wrote Ziemer on Monday.
Cordova said that all of Payette’s lights on Main Street are lit with LEDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.