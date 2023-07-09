What do you want in a community gathering spot?

Upgrades to playground equipment, such as is pictured in Central Park on Friday, are among possible uses for an $85,000 grant the city of Payette has received from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. But what do you want to see the money spent on? The city is running a survey during the month of July to get community input on what it will be used for.
PAYETTE — Often times, cities’ officials will design a community project and then seek funding for it. But this time around, Payette city officials are asking residents to weigh in on what kind of project they would like to see an $85,000 grant spent on.
In a phone interview on Thursday, Payette Mayor Craig Jensen told the newspaper about a community survey being offered during the month of July. The city received this grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health as part of the foundation’s “The Community Project” in April.
“The survey is asking the people what kind of gathering space would they like, whether they would like to have it in Kiwanis Park or Central Park,” said Jensen. “We want the citizens to let us know what they want, and where they want it.”
Playground equipment is one of the options Jensen named.
Recreation Director Tiffany DeFrance worked with Jensen in applying for the grant, of which Payette is one of just three cities in Idaho.
“I just put in a few minor details myself, but she basically did most of it so kudos to her,” he continued. “I want to get as much input as possible from the community … Instead of just having the city go ahead and do something [which] we think should be done.”
Jensen said this effort is in addition to the efforts to launch the Downtown Payette Revitalization project. He said city officials are actively in the process of seeking separate grants for that project, which may be supplemented with American Rescue Plan Act funds if such are sufficient and available.
“We are excited to begin work with the City of Payette on The Community Project,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director for the foundation for health in a news release in April. “City officials show a true interest in working with a wide variety of organizations and residents to create a space that will bring people together.”
The grant includes funding for the space, technical assistance to the city and a celebration event once a project is complete, the release states.
Jensen is working to share information at local event centers and schools, as well as at city hall. Depending on the volume of feedback the survey is expected to run through July 31.
Jensen said he and other officials hope to complete any selected project by this fall.
