What do you want in a community gathering spot?

Upgrades to playground equipment, such as is pictured in Central Park on Friday, are among possible uses for an $85,000 grant the city of Payette has received from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. But what do you want to see the money spent on? The city is running a survey during the month of July to get community input on what it will be used for.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Often times, cities’ officials will design a community project and then seek funding for it. But this time around, Payette city officials are asking residents to weigh in on what kind of project they would like to see an $85,000 grant spent on.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Payette Mayor Craig Jensen told the newspaper about a community survey being offered during the month of July. The city received this grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health as part of the foundation’s “The Community Project” in April.



