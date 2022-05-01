Westside students plant trees at Kiwanis Park for Arbor Day

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — Even with cold, rainy weather outside, Sarah Nesbitt’s fifth grade class at Westside Elementary School made their way to Payette’s Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon to plant several new trees in honor of Arbor Day.
There, students were greeted by Payette Mayor Craig Jensen and Matt Blewett, a resource specialist for the Idaho Department of Lands. Just prior to planting three new trees, students planted themselves at the patio structure outside the Kiwanis Youth Lodge as Jensen prepared to read the city’s 2022 Arbor Day proclamation.
“Trees are multiple-faceted things that can help our community, and help our world at-large,” Jensen told Nesbitt’s students.
In listening to Jensen’s proclamation, students learned a new word: Whereas.
“‘Whereas’ is what they used in the days where they used to have official proclamations, so that’s where you’re going to hear this word a lot,” he added.
As Jensen read his proclamation aloud, students recited the word “whereas” every time it appeared, as they were given a cue by the Mayor. The proclamation reflected the first Arbor Day in Nebraska, which saw a million trees planted there in 1872, its spread throughout the world, trees’ purpose in helping the environment and wildlife, and how trees improve community feel and property values.
Blewett was present to present Jensen with a plaque, commemorating Payette’s 23 years as a Tree City USA member city.
The new trees, planted just to the south of the youth lodge, take over for several trees that recently fell due to weather conditions, according to city officials.
As part of planting the new trees, students were divided into three groups and each group was given the chance to name their tree. One group planted a Redpointe Maple tree which they named Mabel, for example.
The other trees planted are a Snowcloud Serviceberry and a Sensation Box Elder.
Nesbitt said the annual project is a chance for students to not only celebrate Arbor Day, but also to apply knowledge gained in the classroom to scenarios in real life.
“It’s just a great learning environment for the kids,” said Nesbitt in an interview with the newspaper Thursday. “It gets them out of the classroom, gets them into the real world environment, be able to relate what we’ve learned in the classroom to what we’re doing today.”
According to Nesbitt, the annual celebration has never taken a break since she started this annual lesson eight year; During the spring 2020 closures, she said students were given trees to plant in their own front yards.
“We actually still had the trees and we … sent the trees home with kids,” she said, calling the effort that year a “drive-by” effort “in COVID fashion.”
Nesbitt said the experience brings the community together to give better learning experiences to students.
Arbor Day was on April 29 this year, and will be on April 28 next year.
