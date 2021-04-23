PAYETTE — Amy Brownell’s 5th grade after school class is part of Westside Elementary School’s Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Afterschool Program. Her students started lettuce from seeds and then transplanted the starts to a Hydroponic growing system in their classroom six weeks ago.
The hydroponic equipment was purchased with funds from the 21st CCLC Grant last year, but the project stalled when our school was closed due to COVID. The system they used has grown lamps suspended from a wood frame and two tubs set up for aeroponics.
Aeroponic systems are a specialized hydroponics version where the plant roots extend down below the lid but do not reach the water. The 5-gallon tubs contain a small pump on a timer and a system on PVC pipes with emitters installed.
The nutrient water mix is automatically sprayed directly on the roots twice a day. The primary difference is the availability of oxygen to the root system.
The students harvested the 72 lettuce plants on Tuesday, and they invited the 4th grade after school class to share the salad they created. The students decided on adding cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons with Ranch dressing.
Everyone said their salads were delicious and went back for seconds, and some even wanted thirds! After the project’s success, the students are ready to start another crop, and they want to try growing carrots along with the lettuce this time.
