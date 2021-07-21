Wells Fargo branch to permanently close

The exterior of the Wells Fargo Bank branch in Payette is pictured Tuesday. This location is confirmed by bank officials for permanent closure, as of Oct. 6. Until noon that day, the ATM machine inside the foyer of the Payette Wells Fargo branch remains in service, with in-person banking services there discontinued.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — A famous stagecoach is rolling out of downtown Payette for good, as Wells Fargo Bank has announced the closure of its branch at 2 S. Main St. Its lobby and drive-up window are already closed in response to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, but the ATM machine inside the foyer will remain available until Oct. 6 at noon.

According to Anthony Timmons, communications director for Wells Fargo’s Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah division, the closure of the Payette branch has long been in the pipeline.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, our Payette branch had been identified as a location we had considered closing,” wrote Timmons in an email Friday. “We closed the location as part of our enterprise-wide decision to temporarily reduce the number of bank branches that we operated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, we have affirmed our decision not to re-open this branch.”

The location was a branch of First Security Bank prior to Wells Fargo’s acquisition of that company. An archived news release announced the merger in April 2000.

“Their recorded deeds on property in Payette County appear to go back to at least the 1930s according to the Payette County Clerk’s online records database,” noted Timmons.

Timmons reminds customers that Wells Fargo’s Ontario branch is open for their use.

“As part of our ongoing evaluation of our branch network, we regularly make adjustments based on changing customer needs, market factors, and economic trends,” he added.

The Ontario branch is located at 189 S.W. 1st St.

