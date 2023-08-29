PAYETTE — As the Payette water and sewer departments continue to tackle their respective to-do-lists, a water line project along Third Avenue North has resulted in one more item added to the list — upgrading a pedestrian ramp. To address this latest item, a change order for the project was brought before the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Monday.

The ramp is at the southeast corner of Third Avenue North and North 12th Street, at the northwest end of the Payette Primary School campus. According to City Engineer Doug Argo, the ramp has to be improved to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements upon completion of the water line improvement.



