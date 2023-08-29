PAYETTE — As the Payette water and sewer departments continue to tackle their respective to-do-lists, a water line project along Third Avenue North has resulted in one more item added to the list — upgrading a pedestrian ramp. To address this latest item, a change order for the project was brought before the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Monday.
The ramp is at the southeast corner of Third Avenue North and North 12th Street, at the northwest end of the Payette Primary School campus. According to City Engineer Doug Argo, the ramp has to be improved to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements upon completion of the water line improvement.
“When initially viewed, it was thought that this pedestrian ramp met ADA standards. However, after closer inspection with Jamie Couch, it was determined that this ramp did not meet present requirements,” wrote Argo in a change order document published with the meeting’s agenda. “As the project requires the contractor to remove a portion of the ramp in order to tie into the existing water main located beneath the ramp, the ramp must be brought up to current ADA standards rather than simply patched.”
When Argo spoke to the council about the condition of the ramp going into the construction, he said “it’s close but it’s not quite there.”
According to the change order, the upgrade to the pedestrian ramp and curb replacement along the ramp’s radius will add a net cost to the project of $3,290. With the change order, the contract price for the project increases to $175,480.
Argo said his policy is that whenever ADA compliance equipment is disturbed by projects such as this, such equipment must be upgraded to meet present requirements.
“On Fifth Avenue North, [we added] a new ramp” during a similar project there, he said.
Councilor Mike Kee made the motion to approve the change order, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 5-1, with Councilor Daniel Lopez voting against it.
The water line improvements are being installed by Warrington Construction of Ontario.
