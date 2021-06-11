Water and sewer rates: Going with the flow?

PAYETTE — The times are changing, and service rates at the Payette Water and Wastewater Treatment departments may soon be changing, too. The Payette City Council discussed this possibility with city engineer Doug Argo during its regular meeting on Monday.
Argo presented a draft water and sewer rate study report to the council, which included a proposal to increase water rates over a period of three years. The report was prepared by HECO Engineers of Payette.
At the heart of the matter is Payette’s “critical need” for water system repairs and improvements
“We estimated the inflationary rate, we looked at the last period available, which is [2019-20] , and used that [rate], which is 3.1%,” Argo told the council.
According to Argo, the construction index increased 5.6% in that same period.
“We used that for the [capital improvement plan], that gives us the construction portion,” he said.
Water
In his report, Argo said the needed repairs and improvements would set the city back approximately $10.8 million over 20 years. He reported the city’s available capital for its water improvement plan is only $1,544,000.
“With the capital available from the existing reserves/rehabilitation funds at approximately $1.5 million, there is a balance of $9.3 million, or $465,500 annually needed for the identified repairs/improvements,” the report states. “The City’s current rate structure is set to allocate $100,000 annually ($2 million for the 20-year period) toward improvements, which leaves a balance of $365,500 ($7.3 million over the 20-year period) needed to fund the CIP through a water rate increase.”
The report notes these figures are reported in 2020 dollars.
Like many cities, monthly base water rates are tied to meter sizes in Payette; Base rates range from $6.87 for 3/4-inch residential meters, all the way up to $439.08 for 6-inch commercial meters.
According to Argo’s report, there are 2,964 metered customers throughout Payette; 2,880 residential customers with 3/4-inch meters, 22 with 1-inch, 57 with 2-inch, four have three-inch and only one commercial customer has a 6-inch meter. Meters serving city facilities are not counted in this total because they do not generate revenue through water rates.
Per 100 gallons, customers pay 24.5 cents. These rates were adopted in April 2019.
In his report, Argo said that 247,373,000 gallons were sold citywide in 2020, averaging 6,000 gallons per equivalent dwelling unit.
The proposed rates would see residential customers’ monthly base rate increase 3.1% to $7.08 in year one, $7.30 in year two and $7.53 in year three, without considering the improvement plan. To meet plan needs, Argo showed a proposed rate table which would see residential customers paying $10.35 in year one, $14.02 in year two and $17.90 in year three.
Compared to surrounding cities’ 2021, the report states that even with a $17.90 base rate in 2024, Payette’s water rates would still be cheaper than Fruitland, New Plymouth or Weiser with an average bill of $34.04. Fruitland presently has an average of $49.30.
The report includes a to-do list of water improvement projects, which for 2022 include either replacing a well or treating another with a product called “Aqua Mag” to abate arsenic.
Aqua Mag is a phosphate product which acts to inhibit corrosion and stabilize water systems.
Sewer
In a Feb. 16 letter to the council, Argo pointed out an ongoing need for $12.8 million in sewer repairs, including $8.8 million in unmet need.
The city charges a base rate of $17.38 a month and a usage rate of 27.3 cents per 100 gallons with city water service, and a flat $30 without. This rate was also adopted in April 2019.
The report includes proposed rate increases over each of the next three years to meet sewer improvement plan needs, to $21.75, $26.36 and $31.21 in each of the next three fiscal years.
Present city plans call for $17.92, $18.48 and $19.05 in each respective fiscal year. This would mean an average sewer bill of $49.15.
Combined with proposed improvement plan water rates noted above, the total average bill would be $83.19, which would be average for the area based on 2021 combined totals from surrounding cities.
The report notes these rates may be adjusted to meet any increases in construction costs.
The sewer project list includes a list of nine collection pipes north of Center Avenue and would run the city an estimated $500,000. For sewer projects, the city has a projected capital balance of $3,422,000 going into 2022.
Sewage treatment capacity was another subject which came up during this discussion. Presently, according to the wastewater treatment department website, Payette’s treatment plant can presently handle 2.88 million gallons of wastewater a day. On average, it sees a daily flow of 1.5 million gallons serving a population of 7,454.
City officials, however, continue to express concern for pushing rates too high, too soon.
“We’re going through he minutia of inflation, but we don’t consider growth?” asked councilor Mike Kee. “I realize there’s a cost to growth, but there’s also … we’re selling water for less than it’s costing us to make it.”
Argo replied that growth would increase the number of connections to water and sewer services.
“That will help on the side of … revenue coming in,” he said. “It will hurt on the demand side. I doubt we’re gonna get enough growth in three years, because historically we’ve not had that.”
Kee acknowledged that items on the improvement plan need to be done regardless of growth rates.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no action was taken on the matter. Any rate increases would take effect in October of each respective year, according to the report.
The next Payette City Council meeting is Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 700 Center Ave.
