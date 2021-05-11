Washington Federal writes check for Portia Club project

The Washington Federal Foundation presented the Portia Club with a check for $2,000 on Monday, to be used toward completion of the project. Pictured, from left: Megan Fields and Chandra Wilkinson of Washington Federal in Payette, Cleo Thompson, president, Portia Club Board of Directors, volunteer Kim Goff.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Since August 2018, the Portia Club has been working to restore a historic storefront at 121 N. Main St. On Monday, the club got a little help from one of its financial neighbors.

The Washington Federal Foundation has selected the club to a receive a $2,000 donation toward the restoration project, which has simply been named ‘121 N. Main.’ The check was presented at the property Monday to Cleo Thompson, the club’s board of directors president, by Megan Fields and Chandra Wilkinson of the Payette Branch of Washington Federal.

During the check presentation, Fields told the newspaper, “We’re invested in our community and we’re trying to help out the community as best as we can. This fit the profile, because they help low-income families, they’re going to help small businesses get started with this … We’re happy to help.”

In an email on Monday, Thompson expressed gratitude to the foundation for their contribution.

“The friends of the Portia Club are incredibly grateful for the generous contribution to the project from the Payette branch of Washington Federal from their … Foundation,” wrote Thompson. “The non-profit Portia Club is renovating the building … to be used for start up businesses with subsidized rent.”

“What Portia Club is doing is … pretty awesome,” added Fields.

Partners for the project include the Idaho Department of Commerce and the city of Payette. Those who are interested in donating to the project may contact Kerrie Taylor, club board member, at (208) 278-6838.

