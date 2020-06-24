Walking and talking

New social group to meet Saturday mornings
By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE - If you have Saturday mornings to yourself and you’re unsure what to do with them, Laura Gross, organizer of Walk & Talk Payette, invites you to join her Saturday morning social walks.
The newspaper met with Gross on June 20 to learn more about the small group, as they prepared to head up Clay Peak.
“I’m the sole organizer and it’s pretty simple to run,” said Gross. “I’m going to keep it mostly in Payette. Occasionally we might go out [of town], but we’re going to do an organized walk once every two weeks.”
She said the group came about as a means of getting to know people in the community.
“I wanted ways to meet people, and share my love of walking with other people around Payette County, and also highlight the walkability of Payette County,” Gross said.
To start, she has three routes planned in Payette for her group to walk in rotation based on when they meet:
• Green Belt Loop
• Clay Peak
• Downtown historical stroll
Gross invited members of the Payette City Council to join in a future walk, saying they expressed interest right away.
“They were very receptive and excited about it and I’m sure that they saw the value, as far as for the community of Payette.”
In the long run, Gross said, it is her hope to spread this concept to surrounding cities and eventually beyond.
The group is open to all ages without cost, with light refreshments provided.
