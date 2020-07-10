PAYETTE - With summer beginning to heat up, Walk & Talk Payette Coordinator Laura Gross invites members of the public to join in her upcoming walks taking place in July, including one in Ontario on July 11 at Treasure Valley Community College.
In addition to guiding locals on walks around Payette and the Western Treasure Valley, Gross said the group is raising funds for local charities.
“Our walking group did a fundraiser yard sale on Friday, July 3, for the Payette/Fruitland Meals on Wheels program raising $786 by selling donated items from 17 people at my house in Payette,” said Gross. “We still have more items (that didn’t sell) to be posted on Facebook for sale. I’m hoping to reach $1,000 and will let you know when we’re going to give the money to Kathy Patrick at the Payette Senior Center.”
Gross reminds those interested in joining the walks that prevention measures are being taken to avoid spreading novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“Although the event is outside where droplets are more easily dispersed, please help stop the spread of the virus by wearing a mask during this time of high infection rate. If you don’t have a mask, they are available at the walk for 50 cents each. Also, please do not attend if you have recently been exposed to COVID-19, traveled outside the state in the last 21 days and do not feel well on the day of the event.”
Those seeking further information can reach Gross by phone at (208) 949-0129 or by email at watpayette@gmail.com.
