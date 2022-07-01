Veterans Appreciation Barbecue, National Night Out return this summer

Fruitland Police Sergeant Ben Key talks to the Fruitland City Council during its June 27 meeting, about two events his department is planning. These are an appreciation barbecue for local veterans and the city’s participation in National Night Out.
FRUITLAND — As the Fruitland Police Department works to protect the city’s residents, it is also working to reinforce connections with the community and give back to it through two events planned this summer. Sergeant Ben Key explained to the Fruitland City Council during its regular meeting on June 27 what his department has in store.
Veterans Appreciation Barbecue
The first event is an appreciation barbecue for local veterans. This is to be held at Fruitland Community Park on July 22 from 4 to 8 p.m.
“This is the second year” the department is hosting it, said Key. “Because [Fruitland city officials] are no longer reserving gazebos anymore, we are requesting permission to reserve it for that day.”
Because the event is expected to be contained to the park, no street closures were requested.
Key explained that he would need a gazebo reserved for the event.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve this request, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
National Night Out
Another event seeing a return to Fruitland in 2022 is National Night Out. Sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and presently in its 38th year, the event’s website describes National Night Out as “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”
The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August.
Key told the council his department plans to hold its event at Mesa Park on Aug. 2, from 4-9 p.m.
“We’re not changing anything as far as the layout over last year,” said Key. “I am requesting we do an open-air market for that this year … I’ve got six vendors lined up for that.”
In addition, Key said the Fruitland High School marching band is committed to the event, and monies left over from donations supporting the event last year are available to help pay for it this year.
Council President Kaci Peterson moved to approve this request, seconded by Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
According to the National Night Out website, police departments in the cities of Ontario and Payette will also participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.