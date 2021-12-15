Vandal cuts up Christmas Lights at Kiwanis Park

PAYETTE — Thoughts of the “Grinch” may enter your mind after reading this report; A vandal wielding a sharp tool made their presence known at Kiwanis Park on the evening of Dec. 5, as reported by Payette Recreation Director Tiffany Weimar to the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Dec. 6.
As in previous years, the city of Payette has Kiwanis Park decorated with illuminated holiday displays and have several park fixtures wrapped in holiday lights.
“Myself and Jill [Parks], which is my assistant, did most of the lights out there; I had an amazing turnout from the fire department, when I contacted them,” said Weimar to the council. “They came out, they brought their engine and everybody piled out and wrapped all of the lights from the main bridge down to the street. They were amazing.”
The vandal destroyed several sets of these Christmas lights using their tool, to the point that such lights needed to be replaced by Weimar’s staff.
“Somebody cut the lights on the bridge” during the weekend, said Weimar. “It was really heartbreaking, because [it] took around four hours for Jill and I to wrap.”
According to Police Chief Gary Marshall, the incident was handled by Weimar’s staff and they did not get his officers involved.
“We were informed of it after the fact and asked to perform extra patrol on the lights display,” wrote Marshall in a Dec. 7 email.
However, a similar incident happened in another part of town as he told the council.
“We did have another incident on North 9th Street, near the old Josephson’s Produce, where Christmas lights were cut. One of my detectives was able to identify the juvenile suspect and obtain a confession from him for that incident, but not for the incident at Kiwanis.”
Marshall stated his department suspects the same suspect is responsible for the Kiwanis park incident. However, a lack of evidence or confession prevents them connecting the suspect to the crime.
Weimar said the damaged lights were disposed of, and were replaced before the Monday evening meeting.
In other pool news
Weimar reported that in recent weeks, an issue with the Payette Public Pool’s ventilation system has resulted in pool staff having to leave the front door to the facility open.
“Our HVAC system isn’t working properly; a couple of the fans aren’t working,” she said. “The only thing that’s warming the actual air in the whole building is the water, itself.”
As such, Weimar said the doors must be opened to allow the moist air to escape and prevent water damage to the building. She has contacted ACS, the company in charge of providing services to the pool, to repair the system.
However, she said, company officials told her the system may need replacement as soon as the next budget cycle.
In good news, pool staff are conducting a non-perishable food drive until Jan. 1. Participants who bring in food to donate can enter their names in a drawing for a prize, according to Weimar.
For information on the food drive, phone the pool at (208) 642-6030.
