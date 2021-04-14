Use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine halted in county

PAYETTE COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement recommending that COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the U.S. pause their usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the organizations, severe blood clots known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, thought to be associated with the vaccine, were found in six women ages 18 to 48 within two weeks of vaccination. The vaccine is a single-dose immunization, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which require two doses.
As stated by Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, treatment of this type of blood clot is anything but routine.
“Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots,” said Marks. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”
In response to this joint statement, Southwest District Health issued its own statement Tuesday afternoon acknowledging it is suspending use of the vaccine throughout Public Health District 3.
“These situations are rare, and none of the six individuals that experienced severe adverse reactions were within [the agency’s] jurisdiction,” its statement reads. “[The agency] is taking a proactive response to help preserve the health and safety of the communities we serve.”
According to Annie Knudsen, operations & outreach specialist at the Prescription Pad in Fruitland, the pharmacy had already decided to pause its use of the vaccine ahead of Southwest District Health’s statement.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been distributed at many of the clinics that have been held in Payette County,” wrote Knudsen in an email Tuesday. “Individuals should check their vaccination cards to see what type of vaccine they received. During this time, we are pausing the distribution of Johnson & Johnson Vaccines until we have received further guidance. We are still distributing the Moderna vaccine in Payette County.”
Should existing recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine experience adverse effects, Knudsen urges them to call their primary care physician for assistance.
The Centers for Disease Control will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices today, to review the six cases determine how significant these blood clots are. The joint statement specifically advises recipients to watch out for “severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.”
