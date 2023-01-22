Updated dress code allows spirit wear without collars

Notice that none of these students are wearing collars, as they model Fruitland school spirit wear in this Thursday photo. That’s because this school-sanctioned attire is now exempted from the Fruitland School District’s collared shirt requirement, following an update to its dress code which was approved Wednesday night by the Board of Trustees.
Photo submitted by Wade Carter | Fruitland High School
FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees approved updates to the district dress code, identified as Board Policy No. 3255. The changes were devised by members of the Fruitland High School Associated Student Body leadership and presented to the board at its December meeting, as advised by Principal Wade Carter.
The updated dress code permits t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and crewneck sweatshirts related to school-sanctioned activities or are Fruitland-branded, without a collared shirt beneath them. These must still have sleeves, and their main color must be one of the dress code colors: Black, tan, gray, orange, or white.
“The Fruitland wording or logo must be at least 2 inches in diameter, permanently affixed to the garment, and appear professionally manufactured,” the policy reads.
Another change requires that undershirts be one of the above mentioned colors, and must be worn beneath a collared shirt or other garment which meets dress code requirements. All other requirements remain in place, including prohibition on patterns such as stripes or plaids.
Trustee Debbie Hurrle expressed concern about pushback the district may receive from future students, who may seek further changes to the dress code. The present dress code was first adopted by the board in 2007, with the most recent revision made in 2021.
“My son was a senior and my daughter was an 8th grader and they loved it,” Hurrle recalled. “It was not at all like it is now … You had two colors of pants, and your shirts were three colors, and they were still creative. At times when I look at this, I think, ‘Why can’t we just go back to that?’”
However, she expressed that she was not opposed to the present proposed changes.
“I like the kids being involved in trying to come up with [solutions].”
Trustee Layne Howell moved to approve the updated dress code, seconded by Trustee Kelly Henggeler. The motion carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
