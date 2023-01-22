Updated dress code allows spirit wear without collars

Notice that none of these students are wearing collars, as they model Fruitland school spirit wear in this Thursday photo. That’s because this school-sanctioned attire is now exempted from the Fruitland School District’s collared shirt requirement, following an update to its dress code which was approved Wednesday night by the Board of Trustees.

 Photo submitted by Wade Carter | Fruitland High School

FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees approved updates to the district dress code, identified as Board Policy No. 3255. The changes were devised by members of the Fruitland High School Associated Student Body leadership and presented to the board at its December meeting, as advised by Principal Wade Carter.

The updated dress code permits t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and crewneck sweatshirts related to school-sanctioned activities or are Fruitland-branded, without a collared shirt beneath them. These must still have sleeves, and their main color must be one of the dress code colors: Black, tan, gray, orange, or white.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

