Tyler Starr to serve as emergency medical director for fire staff

The Payette Fire Department ladder truck, as seen in this April 2023 photo. Tyler Starr will take over for Brian Kitamura as the department’s emergency medical services director this fall.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Aug. 21, the Payette City Council approved an independent contract agreement between the Payette City Fire Department and Tyler Starr of St. Luke’s Family Medicine Clinic in Fruitland. Through the agreement, Starr will provide his services to the department as emergency medical services medical director.

The position provider for “responsibility and ultimate authority” over the structure and oversight of emergency medical operations conducted in conjunction with the fire department, according to the contract which was published with the Aug. 21 agenda. Starr’s responsibilities include interacting with emergency medical authorities to optimize resource utilization, interacting with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state emergency medical advisory committee as a liaison, and overseeing emergency medical services education.



