Tyler Starr to serve as emergency medical director for fire staff

PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Aug. 21, the Payette City Council approved an independent contract agreement between the Payette City Fire Department and Tyler Starr of St. Luke’s Family Medicine Clinic in Fruitland. Through the agreement, Starr will provide his services to the department as emergency medical services medical director.
The position provider for “responsibility and ultimate authority” over the structure and oversight of emergency medical operations conducted in conjunction with the fire department, according to the contract which was published with the Aug. 21 agenda. Starr’s responsibilities include interacting with emergency medical authorities to optimize resource utilization, interacting with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state emergency medical advisory committee as a liaison, and overseeing emergency medical services education.
According to Fire Chief Steve Castenada, the contract is signed annually by fire officials. The main difference this year, he said, is that the services provided by Starr will cost more upfront but be more comprehensive than those provided by Brian Kitamura of Saint Alphonse’s in Boise.
“We will get more involvement from [Starr],” Castenada told the council. “Kitamura’s just too busy to do it anymore.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez made the motion to approve the contract as presented to the council, seconded by Councilor Mike Kee. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 6-0.
The contract is valid through the moth of November 2024. A comment request to City Clerk Mary Cordova regarding the price of this year’s and last year’s contracts is pending as of press time.
