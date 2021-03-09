Trials to resume at courthouse Wednesday

PAYETTE — With plenty of work on the docket as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payette County Courthouse is resuming jury trials beginning Wednesday. In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke detailed the protocols being put in place to ensure jurors’ safety while they are in the courtroom.
“The idea is that we will still use masks and social distancing but we need to resume trials,” wrote Duke. “Trials were halted for about a year so we will have quite the back log to work through.”
In the main courtroom, seats are numbered with sticky notes to show potential jurors where they need to sit, spaced six feet apart in a diamond pattern.
“The jurors will no longer sit in the jury box but will take the [space] that the public use to be, so the public will not be allowed to sit there,” Duke noted.
The space usually allotted to jurors will instead be used to seat witnesses and restricted public attendance.
“There is limited space in the Jury box that should allow members of the public to come and watch, but if we run out of space they will be removed for parties to the action or relatives of witnesses and that sort of thing.”
In case you were wondering what the first item on the docket is, Duke says it’s a simple possession case.
“It will be a good one to iron out the kinks,” he said.
