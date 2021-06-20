Traveling historic tool exhibit opens at Boise City Hall

BOISE — Preservation Idaho has prepared an exhibit on tools utilized to build Fort Boise between 1863 and the 1880s. The tools are living pieces of history that fit within the hand. Hand tools are an
extension of the hand and increased human power.
These tools reflected the love and care of the craftsmen who used them and added quality to the workmanship. Immediately following the 1863 selection of the fort site, soldiers and skilled civilian workmen began construction.
By the fall of 1864, 19 buildings plus parade grounds were completed. By 1884, the renamed Boise Barracks had grown to include more than 40 buildings. Through 2014 and 2016 Preservation Idaho partnered with the Boise VA Medical Center to restore the 1863 Surgeons Quarters (Building 4).
Tools convert raw materials into building parts. Stonemasons chiseled sandstone blocks to build the fort. Carpenters cut trees with a broad axe to create square sides for floor and attic joists. Craftsman split shingles for roofing and used wood planes to shave floorboards, frames and mantels. Likewise, shaving knives drills and augers shaped and fastened wood.
These old tools often had designs that made them examples of fine art. When you hold an early implement, when you close your hand over a worn wooden handle, you know how it felt to the craftsman whose hand had smoothed it to a rich patina.
The tool exhibit is on display on the first floor of the Boise City Hall lobby and viewable during normal hours. The exhibit will be viewable until Aug. 31.
Fred Fritchman designed the exhibit and Todd Hanson’s Design and Fabrication built it. The tools were collected and researched by Rick Poplack, Susan Lowman-Thomas, Frank Eld and John Bertram.
