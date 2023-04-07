PAYETTE — More than a hundred people were present at the R&L Event Center for a town hall meeting on Tuesdayabout the ongoing effort to launch the Downtown Payette Revitalization Project. Mayor Craig Jensen presided at the meeting, and expressed surprise at how many people were present.
“I didn’t expect this many people, but I really am glad that we had this many people show up to look at and analyze and see what we’ve been doing this last year in regards to our down revitalization,” said Jensen. “The steering committee that I put together has been working on this program for over a year. We’ve had many designs, we’ve had many different ideas, different strategies, different engineering this. What we’ve come up with was a group agreement … that what we’ve come up with, we enjoy.”
The Downtown Payette Strategic Committee is made up of Ray Wickersham, Gretchen Couch, Bobbie Black, Tracy Johnson, Barbara Choate, Mike Dart, Jim Franklin, Matea Gabiola, Kathy Patrick, City Engineer Doug Argo from HECO Engineers, and Jerry Miller from the Idaho Department of Commerce. Jensen told the crowd that the project is part of his ongoing efforts to fulfill his campaign promises, such as one he made to Wickersham.
“He made me promise that [revitalizing downtown Payette] would be part of my platform I ran on,” he said. “That’s what I agreed to and that’s what we’ve done.”
Wickersham presented a slideshow, which visualizes the concept for this project, aimed at attracting increased foot traffic to downtown and growing downtown businesses and the city’s revenue base as a result. Attendees were also given printed versions of the presentation.
Wickersham was born in Payette, and recalled that at that time the Payette Hospital was still in business. He expressed confidence that with the right support, the project can be completed unlike previous attempts
“About two or three weeks ago, I was down at an open house; I walked up to Barb Hutchinson and said ‘Barb, we’re doing downtown revitalization.’ And her eyes rolled back in her head and she goes ‘Again?’”
Wickersham said the plans to redesign the downtown core align with efforts nationwide to breathe new life into such cores which since his childhood have been challenged by large shopping centers and online shopping.
“Payette didn’t need a fancy downtown; every downtown is where everybody shopped.We didn’t have malls, we didn’t have anything else. Our downtown was packed with businesses from one end to the other,” he recalled about downtown Payette, which at one time had seven car dealerships in service.
But with remote employment opportunities increasing as COVID-19 has caused many to consider leaving urban areas, Wickersham said the time is right to take advantage of resulting population shifts. In striving for this project, he said his aim is to bring better results than a simple repaint is capable of.
“I don’t want just a patch. I’m not interested in doing that anymore. I’ve watched it my whole life, and it didn’t make a change.”
Presently, Main Street only has one tree. But its problems go far beyond a lack of greenery and foot traffic. He recalled having a conversation with Vern Brewer of Holladay Engineering as they walked downtown, in which Brewer pointed out that the downtown core appeared “pretty bland.”
He also relayed complaints he has frequently heard about getting business owners to improve their storefronts: “How many of you would own a business that nobody came downtown to and put a lot of money into your business? … Not very many of you, because that isn’t a very smart move. You fix up a downtown where people want to come in, you’re going to change the whole face of what you’re looking at.”
The team’s proposal draws inspiration from projects such as Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza, which worked with an existing downtown core, and the Village at Meridian which was newly constructed to meet local consumer demand.
The project would see the replacement of aging curbs and asphalt to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, with the addition of bulbouts and features such as porous pavers to redirect stormwater away from the Payette River and into the ground to water plants and trees which would be added to downtown.
The porous pavers and other changes to stormwater drainage would help the city comply with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality requirements and reduce storm flooding as a result.
Sidewalks would be modified to accommodate changes, with Wickersham stating that Main Street’s width gives the project an advantage that offsets any narrowing of the sidewalk.
A non-potable water line would be added along Main Street to bring water to trees and hanging planters which would be placed along the sidewalks through a drip system.
Bancroft Park would be a major focal point, seeing it emphasized as a community gathering spot with convertible event space and a small splash feature for families to cool off in the summer. Noteworthy is that a similar event space project has been pushed in recent years by former Payette City Council member Kathy Dodson.
A popular Doughboy statue presently placed at the north end of Main Street, where city hall used to be housed, would be given a new home closer to Bancroft Park.
Main Street’s pavement has a deterioration issue, with noticeable crowning of the asphalt which has made use of curbs difficult for some users. Wickersham notes that the curbs and sidewalk date back to the 1980s and do not presently meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
One image in the presentation showed a pothole between the asphalt and a section of curb, which was big enough for Wickersham’s hand to fit in.
“Maybe 12 to 14 inches of front of the sidewalk [will be removed] to be able to put down the watering system and other stuff … The curb will go back, but whether that will be all asphalt or some kind of pavement or pavers in there or not, I don’t know.”
Perhaps less popular among attendees, however, is a proposed roundabout where Main Street meets the U.S. 95 Business Loop outside of Kiwanis Park. While Wickersham said it would be able to handle normal traffic and semi trucks, it would present problems for longer than average trailers.
One attendee noted that he has a trucking business and is concerned about how a roundabout would disrupt traffic flows between his facility and local food production facilities. Wickersham said city officials do not encourage semi trucks on Main Street, noting that Central Produce at the north end of Main Street utilizes Third Avenue North.
Wickersham sought to remind the crowd that the project needs their support, just like the Payette Boys & Girls Club and the Kiwanis Youth Lodge renovation have needed to become a reality.
“You don’t get this done by yourself; You have to have a committee and then you have to have a community, that’s why you guys are all here. This won’t happen if you aren’t involved, guaranteed. I hope this [audience] is a small number of the people who find out about this.”
Miller spoke about the possible routes to fund the project. He notes that Idaho’s main tourism draw is people visiting family and friends.
“[Tourism is] the fastest growing industry in the state of Idaho. It is the most resilient industry in the state of Idaho. It was the first sector to bounce back from COVID, it was the first sector to bounce back from 9/11.”
He said that the department of commerce sets aside $3 million in federal funds annually for these kind of projects through the Idaho Community Development Block Grant program, of which Payette could apply for up to $500,000. He notes that these funds lose their “federal identity” when distributed by the department, so the city has the flexibility needed to fund the project.
“That money has already been taken from us, that money has already been put on the credit card for our children and grandchildren in future generations,” Miller said. “Why let that money go somewhere else? Let’s try to get as much of that money into our communities as possible, especially into our rural communities in Idaho.”
Miller expressed how excited he was to see these plans come forward, as he noted the plans need to have these be “shovel-ready” with engineering and cost calculations done to qualify for the grant.
“Downtown revitalization, both in the state of Idaho, in the Northwest and across the country, has been proven and continues to be the number one economic engine revitalizing rural communities,” he added. He cited the Main Street Now Conference held by the Main Street America organization in Richmond, Virginia as a source of his remarks.
Costs and means of paying for the project remain unknown, as does a potential timetable for completion. Work to prepare cost estimates for the project are nearly ready, said Wickersham. City officials are asking the public to contact their elected representatives to urge them to allocate funding and support for the project, with Wickersham stating he feels taking a nagging approach is how this project can be completed.
But the overriding concern for city officials, said Jensen, is that downtown Payette needs to be redefined for the modern era.
“It’s time for Payette to redo itself. It’s time for Payette to be recognized again. It’s time for Payette to start living again,” Jensen added in his closing remarks. “I also have a desire to bring in more businesses to our area, so that we can provide more living wages for our children when they grow up and are able to go out on their own, so they don’t have to leave to make a living, so they can stay here in the Payette area to make a living. But my number one goal is to make that the local businesses that stay in Payette … those are the ones I want to take care of.”
