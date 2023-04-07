PAYETTE — More than a hundred people were present at the R&L Event Center for a town hall meeting on Tuesdayabout the ongoing effort to launch the Downtown Payette Revitalization Project. Mayor Craig Jensen presided at the meeting, and expressed surprise at how many people were present.

“I didn’t expect this many people, but I really am glad that we had this many people show up to look at and analyze and see what we’ve been doing this last year in regards to our down revitalization,” said Jensen. “The steering committee that I put together has been working on this program for over a year. We’ve had many designs, we’ve had many different ideas, different strategies, different engineering this. What we’ve come up with was a group agreement … that what we’ve come up with, we enjoy.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments