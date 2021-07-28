FRUITLAND — With Stuart Grimes vacating his seat on the Fruitland City Council to take over for Rick Watkins as city administrator, Mayor Brian Howell has looked to an alum of city government in Fruitland to fill the post: Tom Limbaugh.
Limbaugh, 64, served four terms as mayor of Fruitland from 1994 to 2010.
“We felt that we would need someone on the council that had a good knowledge of the city and the way we did things,” wrote Howell in an email Tuesday.
Limbaugh took the oath of office during the council’s regular meeting on Monday. He presently works as one of three commissioners on the Idaho Industrial Commission.
In an email Tuesday, Limbaugh shared about his work experience and life as a Fruitland native.
“I just had my 64th birthday and have lived in Fruitland the entire time. My wife, Connie, and I have four grown children and four grandchildren,” Limbaugh wrote.
Fruitland being his home, Limbaugh said maintaining the city’s standard of operations is what drives him to serve.
“I have watched the city do a great job in operating as an efficient business while providing Police, Fire Protection, Ambulance, Drinking Water, Waste Water, Streets, Parks, Building and Administrative services to the residents. As we grow, I want to see this continue,” he added. “This is an important time of transition for Fruitland. Rick Watkins has been an exceptional City Administrator and it is exciting to be a member of the council as Stuart Grimes takes over as the new administrator.
Anybody who has attended a council meeting may have observed a generally upbeat atmosphere among present councilors and city officials. Howell said Limbaugh should have no trouble fitting in with their character.
“Tom will fill the vacancy with knowledge and fit in well with the personalities currently on the board,” wrote Howell.
