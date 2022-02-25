Tom Hoppell resigns from City Council

New Plymouth Mayor Rick York administers the oath of office to Councilor Tom Hoppell, right, during the New Plymouth City Council’s Jan. 3 meeting. Hoppell submitted his resignation letter prior to the council’s Feb. 21 meeting, citing terminal health issues.
NEW PLYMOUTH — There will be an empty seat on the New Plymouth City Council for the time being, as Mayor Rick York announced to attendees of the council’s regular meeting on Monday. Councilor Tom Hoppell has resigned his position as a city councilor, citing personal health issues according to a letter received by city officials.
The council voted to add Hoppell’s resignation to this meeting’s agenda, to allow for council action. York read the resignation letter aloud, which states:
“To the city of New Plymouth,
Effective immediately, I’m resigning from the city of New Plymouth City Council, due to terminal health issues, Feb. 22, 2022.
Signed,
Claude Tom Hoppell (Tom)”
Councilor Eileen Balcer moved to accept Hoppell’s resignation, seconded by Councilor Cora Kurth. The motion carried 3-0.
City officials declined to elaborate on Hoppell’s health issues and also declined the newspaper’s request for comment from Hoppell. Hoppell had been sworn in for a second term as councilor in January.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
