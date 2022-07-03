Three local communities to benefit from water grants

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY – The cities of Fruitland, New Plymouth and Weiser are among 63 communities across Idaho to get a boost in their efforts to improve drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Payette city officials tried to get in on state funding, but did not quite cash in during this cycle.
The State of Idaho approved plans to roll out $300 million in water and wastewater infrastructure project funding, a step which Gov. Brad Little said could help local governments keep property taxes low as they formulate their budgets this summer and fall. This is according to a news release from Little’s office on Thursday.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure [to] ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quality this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Little said. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs.”
The Idaho Board of Environmental Quality on Thursday last week approved the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) criteria and fundable list to expend the $300 million recommended by Little and appropriated by the Idaho Legislature for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
The 63 communities identified will receive more than $285 million in funds for water infrastructure projects. The DEQ also provided almost $6 million for engineering planning studies for 136 water projects.
Little’s Leading Idaho plan included more than $750 million to improve the quantity and quality of water throughout the state – a historic amount that includes $175 million for water infrastructure administered by the Idaho Department of Water Resources to ensure a dependable supply, $494 million for safe water systems administered by DEQ, and $80 million to improve water quality as prioritized by DEQ. The funds are a mix of federal and state sources.
In a Thursday email, City Administrator Stuart Grimes explained Fruitland’s plans for a $50,000 matching grant it received in this wave.
“That will be used to develop a Water System Master Plan that will address infrastructure maintenance, capital improvements, and regulatory requirements to meet future growth,” wrote Grimes. “Basically it will take a look at our existing water treatment plant and distribution system and help us prioritize future improvements to the system. The City of Fruitland is very appreciative to receive this grant to help pay for our Water System Master Plan. Any time we can procure grant money to pay for these types of items, it equals cost savings to our residents.”
In a separate email Thursday, New Plymouth Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer explained what his team will do with its $40,000 grant. It was also approved for a $498,000 loan for an upcoming wastewater project.
“The city plans to update the facility plan and address source, distribution, capacity, redundancy and aging infrastructure, [and] evaluate system for future growth,” wrote Ziemer. “[The] City also received $40K in waste water [funding]. The city plans to update the facility plan and evaluate [the] current system to meet [Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System] permit requirements, address treatment and capacity of collection and lagoon systems.”
In Payette, Mayor Craig Jensen told the newspaper that while his city’s officials submitted an application, it was very tough to get funds this time.
“We did apply and they funded 49 projects and we were 54th on the list,” said Jensen in a separate Thursday email. “We are in the process of reapplying now.”
In Washington County, the city of Weiser received $37,500 to “Evaluate collection and pumping facilities, address future growth, and identify deficiencies to maintain compliance,” according to the state’s approved grant list.
