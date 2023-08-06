The Payette County Rodeo Arena in New Plymouth appears very quiet, as pictured Wednesday afternoon. But come Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it will once again become loud with the sounds of the 2023 rodeo. To top things off, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association will be joining the lineup for the first time.
The Payette County Rodeo Arena in New Plymouth appears very quiet, as pictured Wednesday afternoon. But come Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it will once again become loud with the sounds of the 2023 rodeo. To top things off, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association will be joining the lineup for the first time.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
A line wraps around the rodeo’s office building Wednesday evening, as parents register their young ones for the mutton bustin’ competitions at the 2023 rodeo.
NEW PLYMOUTH – The New Plymouth Rodeo Arena was abuzz with activity Wednesday evening, as dozens of families were present to register their children for one of the three days of mutton bustin’, junior steer riding and junior barrel events competitions in the Payette County Rodeo. Even more activity has been taking place behind the scenes, as Rodeo Board President Ryan Hill and his team of approximately a dozen volunteers have worked year round to prepare for the 2023 rodeo, this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10-12.
As registrations were taking place Wednesday evening, the newspaper spoke with Hill to learn about what to expect for the 2023 rodeo.
“Bigger and better than last year,” is how he described the annual event. “We’ve got top quality athletes coming, and top quality stock.”
Hill anticipates the roster to push 200 athletes this year.
The 2022 rodeo saw a standing-room-only crowd, according to Hill. He expects more of the same.
“The attendance numbers last year were really good.”
New for 2023, the rodeo will welcome members of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to New Plymouth for the very first time.
“This is new; This year, we’ve got professional barrel racers and we’ve got professional breakaway ropers.”
The junior competitions remain popular, with 10 participants lined up for each event, for each of the three nights according to Hill. He added that many of these participants’ families showed up as early as 3 p.m. to ensure a place on the roster.
He stated that the rodeo’s popularity around southwest Idaho is owed largely to its value for money, as well as its value to the community.
“There is a lot of local interest at this rodeo; All the locals come. I think it’s the quality athletes, and we try to keep the prices down for admittance into the rodeo … We did raise Saturday night [ticket prices] just because Saturday night is at capacity.”
Announcing at the 2023 rodeo will be Jody Carper, with Drew Taylor operating the soundboard and Brandon Dunn providing comedy relief. Western Rodeos is the stock contractor for the rodeo.
Even with 10-12 volunteers preparing the grounds all year for the rodeo, Hill said he could use more help.
“Come rodeo, we get another five or six that show up just for the rodeo and help us out … All 10 of us work pretty hard year round.”
As for the grounds themselves, Hill says efforts to upgrade the arena remain a work in progress; The arena continues with the same capacity it had in 2022, as Hill and his team continue to work toward raising needed capital to pursue renovation plans shared with the newspaper in March 2022.
“It’s still ongoing.”
He has received estimates to install new lighting in the arena at an estimated cost of $45,000 to $50,000 with donated installation labor, for example. Until those can be put in, he said work has thus far been successful in ensuring the arena’s electrical capacity is up to scratch.
“We’re doing some safety electrical right now that needs to get accomplished. That will be done, hopefully this weekend. We had to add a $6,000 expense on that, we had a new transformer” to help improve the arena’s capacity.
Hill is not originally from Payette County, having moved to the area in 2013. Regardless, the community he works in and with is what drives him to deliver improvements to the annual event.
“I love giving back to the community and this is a fun way for me to do it. We’ve got a really good group of people on this rodeo committee … We love being here, we love doing it. It gets stressful this time of year, but we all get along so well. You can’t beat the group of people we have here.”
Hill expressed his gratitude to the rodeo’s returning sponsors, approximately two dozen in all. Thursday evening, opening night will be Military night, during which members of the nation’s Armed Forces will receive a $5 discount off admission.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.