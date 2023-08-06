NEW PLYMOUTH – The New Plymouth Rodeo Arena was abuzz with activity Wednesday evening, as dozens of families were present to register their children for one of the three days of mutton bustin’, junior steer riding and junior barrel events competitions in the Payette County Rodeo. Even more activity has been taking place behind the scenes, as Rodeo Board President Ryan Hill and his team of approximately a dozen volunteers have worked year round to prepare for the 2023 rodeo, this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10-12.

As registrations were taking place Wednesday evening, the newspaper spoke with Hill to learn about what to expect for the 2023 rodeo.



