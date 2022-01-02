They’re oldies, but still goodies!

FRUITLAND — As cities continue to grow in Idaho, so have their emergency vehicle fleets, with cities including Payette discussing how to pay for additional trucks to keep the public safe. But while it has several newer trucks, the Fruitland Fire Department’s fleet also has a pair of senior engines in its garage on Main Street.
The newspaper reached out to Fruitland Fire Chief Jerry Campbell to learn more about the history of these engines.
“We have a 1968 Ford that’s still in use, and we have a 1978 American LaFrance that’s still in use, and when I first got on the fire department those were our two main pumpers,” said Campbell in a Dec. 23 interview. “They’ve been used for all those years, and then we’ve added some trucks to the fleet over the years … But yet we keep the two older ones in service, so we have all the pumps and apparatuses needed as the town grows.”
Despite their ever-climbing ages, the department has kept the odometer readings relatively low; The Ford engine has 20,214 miles on it, while the newer American LaFrance engine has a mere 2,513 miles clocked.
In a bid to remain fiscally responsible to the city’s residents, Campbell said no plans to replace these trucks have been made.
“They’re reliable units and there’s really no need to replace them at this time.”
According to Campbell, the age of these vehicles doesn’t make any difference when it comes to actual firefighting. They still meet Idaho’s firefighting standards.
He added that maintenance costs, despite the engines’ age, are also low.
“They get very little use, so the maintenance is very minimal. They have low mileage on them and low hours on them, because over all the years they’ve been here we haven’t had too many significant fires or use of them.”
But despite the vintage of these engines, Campbell says his department has not yet made a priority of showing them off.
“I guess we’ve never really considered them to be historical, to the point where you’d take them to a show.”
Still, his department keeps them ready to go, should the public ever need them to come running.
