The state of ag in Idaho

FRUITLAND — Attendees of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on July 12 were given food for thought, as they sat down to eat. Such was given to them by Chanel Tewalt, director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, providing a snapshot of activity statewide as of the month of June.
While 2023 has dropped plenty of rain on Idaho farmers, Tewalt noted the department’s scope of work extends far beyond managing the state’s water supply.
“The department has about 250 to 500 people at any given time of the year … depending on if we’re in harvest,” she said. “They’re doing [ag] inspections, they’re doing watercraft inspections, those sorts of things. Our folks are everywhere doing pest surveys, in the warehouse[s] inspecting quantities which is obviously big out here.”
Interestingly, Tewalt noted that some of her employees are responsible for weights and measures equipment in Idaho. This includes inspecting grocery store scales, agricultural scales and even motor vehicle fuel pumps, ensuring accurate measurements in all of the above.
“Today, 12% of Idaho’s jobs are directly tied to agriculture, and up to 17% of sales,” she said, noting that this includes the roles automotive and farm equipment sales and repairs play in agriculture.
Within her department, Tewalt shared about partnering with the Idaho Potato Commission and the U.S. Department of Agricultutre to make trips to Japan to discuss food policies there.
“These are interesting trips; You have to go into those with a really clear vision of what you are trying to do,” she said. “Japan is a huge customer for Idaho beef and Idaho potatoes.”
French fries have proven to be a popular side dish there, although rice remains a staple food she said. The thing is, though, importers in Japan cannot bring in fresh potatoes from the U.S., but rather must source frozen products in this instance.
“If you were to ask the Japanese officials why that’s the case, they would say ‘Well, there’s not enough science to prove that they’re safe,’ … In reality, it’s a political reason. They have domestic potato farmers in Japan, and they have to be very careful about that dynamic.”
She notes that in addition to meat and potatoes, dairy is a very strong segment of agriculture in Idaho; For example, many varieties of Idaho cheeses are available for purchase at Walmart stores in the Western Treasure Valley, including Ontario.
Newly legalized in Idaho in 2022 is hemp farming, albeit for seed and fiber production. Tewalt stated that farmers in Idaho are exercising caution, as they attempt to learn from the experience of their Oregon neighbors who started before them.
With trade dynamics in mind, Tewalt said that approximately 50% of wheat grown in the U.S. is exported to countries overseas, and that wheat is consistently a top-five ranking crop for production in Idaho. She notes that while potatoes are a top crop for the state, farmers here grow a wider variety of wheat than one may be aware of.
“We grow wheat in all of our counties, and we’re one of the only states that grows almost all the different types of wheat. That’s pretty rare, actually. Our trade relationships, especially in Asia, really matter to us. That’s [also] true with beef and other commodities.”
So is managing production at home, Tewalt said; In Caldwell, treatment is underway on 1,100 properties there for Japanese beetles — invasive insects brought to the U.S. from Japan in the early 20th century and are becoming an issue for farmers and homeowners alike in Idaho, which feed on more than 300 types of plants, according to almanac.com. The department is responsible for managing agricultural pest control in the state.
“It’s devastating for yards, it’s devastating for agriculture, golf courses … It doesn’t matter what you care for, it will not be good” to get these beetles, she said.
Another reason for working to control these bugs is recovering from a low yield of potatoes in 2022, according to Tewalt. Such comes on the heels of two consecutive drought years.
In addition to working to control pests, the department has played a key role in Gov. Brad Little’s efforts to control regulation in the state through reviewing administrative rules to find items which have outlived their purpose or have proven otherwise counterproductive, she said.
“We have taken a very purposeful look at the regulations at all of the state agencies in the state of Idaho; It is not glamorous, it is not all that interesting, its kind of dull but things that are incredibly important.”
Managing these rules has also involved getting input from farmers and leaders in various segments, to ensure rules are kept as fair as possible, Tewalt said. She noted that segments don’t always get along, with differences in opinions on rules being a key challenge to address as they worked down a list of rules collected aover the last century.
“We have a concerted effort to whittle down the rules; We went from about 82 rules four or five years ago, and we now have 41 rules … If you don’t really take a purposeful approach to cleaning house every now in a while, it just sits there and continues to impact people.”
Tewalt was appointed director of the department in January by Little, and has 15 years of overall experience there, according to Ryan Baxter, chamber board chairman.
