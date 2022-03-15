The 2022 PAYCCSY numbers are in!

Citizens gather for the 2022 PAYCCSY Fundraiser Dinner and Auction on Feb. 5. According to Elizabeth Long, President of the Payette Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, this year’s event raised $8,000.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — After taking a COVID pause in 2021, the annual Payette Chamber of Commerce Serves You (PAYCCSY) Fundraiser Dinner and Auction returned on Feb. 5, and drew a full crowd to the R&L Event Center. Patrons dined and made bids on prizes, all for the benefit of an organization aimed at benefitting them.

According to information provided to the newspaper on March 11 by Elizabeth Long, President of the chamber,  the fundraiser brought in $8,000. The money, according to Long, will help the chamber continue its business member networking and information for current members, as well as provide continued monthly luncheons and “future events to support businesses and the community throughout the year.”

According to Long, the PAYCCSY fundraiser will next be held on Oct. 7, 2023. She said the February date for the 2022 event was selected in response to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Greater Payette Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all of the [donors], current members, attendees, Boys & Girls Club (servers and torch group), and volunteers for your support for the auction,” said Long.

Individuals with questions about PAYCCSY may phone the chamber at (208) 642-3487 or visit the chamber’s office at 695-A 2nd Ave. N., Payette.

Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

