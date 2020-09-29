Teaching for America in Payette

PAYETTE — When it comes to finding the right person for a job, having a partner to help find them can help big time as Payette School District has learned through partnering with the Teach For America corps.
According to Tony Ashton, executive director of Teach For America, the organization aims to help find and retain candidates to fill teaching positions in underserved communities.
“In rural and low resource areas in Idaho, many students lack access to similar learning opportunities as their peers in more well-resourced communities,” wrote Ashton in a Sept. 24 email. “In these same communities, finding and keeping qualified teachers is also a problem. Half of rural Idaho districts report having one unfilled teacher position on the first day of school.”
According to Ashton, students in minorities and poverty tend to score lower on National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests and are less likely to graduate from high school.
“In the Payette School District, more than 99 percent of students qualify for the free and reduced lunch program, and 32 percent of the more than 1,500 students are Hispanic,” he noted.
To fill positions, the organization recruits candidates on college campuses and other locations across the country, some of which may not have previously considered teaching before. The district pays Teach for America a fee per teacher hired per year to help offset the organization’s own costs.
“In Idaho, our fees vary between $2,000 to $2,500, with Payette representing the lower end of that figure. To give this figure some context, the Idaho State Board of Education’s 2018 Idaho Teacher Pipeline report states that, on average, 1,550 teachers leave Idaho public schools each year, about twice the rate as Idaho universities are graduating students from their teaching programs annually,” according to Ashton.
Having partnered with the organization in 2016, the district has since hired 13 of their candidates including five new hires for 2020-21 according to Ashton.
This year, the district has a total of seven teachers hired through the organization:
Returning for their second year:
• MaKayla Baron - McCain Middle, special education
• Linzie Gienau - Payette High, special education
Joining Payette for their first year:
• Desiree Escobar- Westside Elementary, special education
• Gideon Hennig - Payette High, special education
• Zack Fernandez - Payette High, mathematics
• Emily Rossi - McCain Middle and Payette Primary, special education
• Alida Melse, Payette High, science
Parents in Payette may be curious as to what these teachers think about their roles. To find out, the newspaper reached out to the district to get in touch with several of these teachers. Following is a sample of their responses.
• Melse, who previously taught college science for two years, says that while this helps expedite her goals it also helps her students reach theirs.
“First, I was looking for an efficient way to earn my teacher certification and start teaching,” wrote Melse in an email on Sept. 22. “But more than that, [Teach for America]’s larger mission is to end educational inequity in the US. With the right resources, every single student can become successful and I want to be a part of that change, starting right here in Payette.”
Melse said she looks forward to building her skill set as she helps build those of her students.
“It didn’t even take an entire football game to see how strong the Payette community is. I might teach students the ins and outs of how plants turn sunlight into sugar, but students are teaching me just as much.”
• In her emailed remarks on Sept. 22, Gienau said the organization helped her save costs as she got her foot in the classroom door.
“TFA was a financially feasible way to get my teacher’s license in comparison to the master’s programs I was looking at,” wrote Gienau. “I also appreciate TFA’s mission in pursuing educational equity and excellence by developing well-rounded teacher leaders.”
But more than anything, she said it was the students themselves who made her glad she signed on.
“Without a doubt, my students at Payette High School inspire me to teach. They make me laugh every day and inspire me to be the best teacher possible for them.”
