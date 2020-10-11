Tacos Mi Ranchito opens Fruitland eatery

FRUITLAND — Where can a family business take a person? For Ontario resident Angel Figueroa, his involvement in his father’s restaurant, Tacos Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant in Ontario, has led him to opening a new location in Fruitland.
In an email on Thursday, Oct. 8, Figueroa shared his experience working on the new restaurant.
“Our decision to open an additional location in Fruitland, Idaho was all based on our customers demand,” wrote Figueroa. “Fruitland is an amazing community that is growing everyday and we have had several requests and comments how much we needed to be there. With a little research we found a location and decided to move forward. It all kinda fell into place.”
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a tough business environment. As Figueroa observed, that includes just getting this new eatery going.
He first submitted a business license application to city officials in February.
“Our current pandemic has definitely made it extremely difficult to get our doors open, with delays from permits to vendors being backed up. It sure has not been easy but it’s not been for anyone. It was a learning experience for sure, but on a positive note I am excited to say we are just about there and ready to open!”
On that note, Figueroa noted how welcome he feels doing business in Fruitland.
“Fruitland has been very accepting of us and we have not even opened our doors. From locals just visiting to bringing baked goods we know we made the right move. We are excited to see what is to come and see what we can do to give back in the future!”
Figueroa expressed his passion for his family’s restaurant, as well as hope for his next of kin to share in that passion.
“It was founded by my father Eloy Figueroa and his brother Damian Figueroa about 16 years ago. I watched how much this business grew and loved to see the genuine excitement people had coming in and felt I wanted to be involved. I am proud to say I will be the 2nd generation opening and my hope is this continues on throughout my children and so on.”
The Ontario location is at 252 S. Oregon St. The Fruitland location at 411 S.W. 3rd St., at which Figueroa will be an owner, is expected to open Nov. 1.
