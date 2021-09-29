T-mobile delivers check to City Council

FRUITLAND — Attendees at the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday were greeted by officials from T-Mobile as they entered the council chambers. The officials decorated the chambers with magenta signage congratulating them on receiving a $59,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant, and handed out giant cookies as well.
Speaking on behalf of T-Mobile was Alan Prothero, rural market manager. Prothero spoke about the overall mission behind the grant program.
“T-Mobile has embarked upon something that you know all too well at this point,” said Prothero. “Really, the most exciting part of this is the fact that Fruitland is one of the first of 25 cities nationwide … this is not just something that coincidentally happened. We didn’t just decide we were gonna drop in and throw a bunch of magenta bags on your lap.”
According to Prothero, T-Mobile continues to concentrate its resources on growth in rural markets across the U.S., to bring cellular service to par with urban neighbors.
“Rural is probably the most important thing; It’s the lifeblood of what America really is,” he said. “We know that in today’s economy, a dollar means a lot, and we know that a dollar goes far when it’s put into the right places at the right time.”
Council President Kari Peterson, who conducted this meeting in Mayor Brian Howell’s absence, expressed gratitude on behalf of city officials and residents.
“Fruitland is beyond grateful, beyond grateful, for this grant,” said Peterson. “I think you couldn’t have said it perfectly, a dollar … is really important for a small town and the challenges that we face. In Idaho we are seeing growth that we’ve never seen before, and so as we grow, one of the main reasons that a lot of us are on the council is so we can keep us rural and small;l, so we can have those family moments. And this T-Mobile grant really will help us with that tot lot.”
The monies will be used to purchase playground equipment to be installed in the city’s new “Tot Lot Playground” at the upcoming Payette River Sports Complex. Peterson described the tot lot project as key to drawing families together in the city.
“We’ve struggled receiving grant funds, because we’re up against bigger cities who have bigger projects. And our small towns sometimes get looked over,” Peterson noted, saying she received news that the city would get the grant while she was alone in her car.
“I started crying,” she said. “This is going to serve thousands of people for years and years to come … We’ll happily take your money.”
“It won’t just impact the city of Fruitland; I’ve heard from plenty of people that the city takes on a lot of visitors, and I couldn’t be more proud to participate in that. So thank you,” added Prothero.
But don’t expect the equipment to get to Fruitland too quickly; According to City Engineer Jerry Campbell, the project has gone to bids but there’s a bit of a hang-up before equipment comes in.
“I was told the other day that typically it takes about four-to-six weeks to ship them in once you order it. Now, they’re expecting 12 to 16 weeks to receive anything because of … the way things are in the country,” said Campbell, who estimates the playground to be ready in Spring 2022.
In an email to the newspaper Tuesday, City Administrator Stuart Grimes added, “The city of Fruitland is very appreciative of T-Mobile for their generous Hometown Grant program. We are fortunate that Council President Peterson brought it to the city council’s attention and former City Administrator Rick Watkins did a great job on the grant application that led to our selection as a recipient. We’re excited to utilize this funding to continue construction on our new city park, it will be a great amenity for the citizens of Fruitland.”
